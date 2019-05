Book ReViews recently donated store profits to the Peace Connections Family Summer Enrichment Activities program.

The Peace Connections Family Summer Enrichment Activities program provides an hour of activites for children Monday through Friday starting in June and ending in July.

Book ReViews is a non-profit used book store located at 707 N. Main St. in downtown Newton.



All proceeds from Book ReViews are donated to charitable organizations in Harvey County. The store is staffed by volunteers.