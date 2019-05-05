Ada “Pauline” Robinson, 86, of Weir, Kansas, passed away at 4:45 a.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Arma Health and Rehab, Arma, Kansas.

She was born December 30, 1932, at Weir, Kansas, to Clarence and Beulah Ruth (Burch) Stark. Pauline was raised in Weir graduated from Weir High School.

On August 2, 1952, she was united in marriage to Jerry Ray Robinson at Independence, Kansas. He preceded her in death on January 2, 1998.

Mrs. Robinson was a homemaker and a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was a member of St. Bridgets Catholic Church and the Girard American Legion Auxiliary.

Survivors include two sons, Jerry Robinson, Jr. of Weir, Kansas, and Billy Joe Robinson of Girard, Kansas; three daughters, Shirley JoAnn Murnane of Pittsburg, Kansas, Brenda Naylor of Brazilton, Kansas, and Debra Derfelt of Columbus, Kansas; one sister, Mary Pierson; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a brother, Chester Stark and two sisters, Lorene McCullough and Bessie Jamison.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at St. Bridgets Catholic Church in Scammon, Kansas, with Father Jeremy Huser as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Bird Cemetery. A Parish Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, at the Brenner Mortuary. The family will receive friends following the Rosary until 8 p.m. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, Kansas.