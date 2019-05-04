McPHERSON — Salina Central set itself up for a potential big finish to the 2019 season, qualifying its entire team for next week's Class 5A boys state tennis tournament.

The Mustangs scored 22 points to win the 5A regional team title Friday at the McPherson High School courts. Maize was the regional runner-up with 12 points, with Valley Center taking third with eight points.

The 5A state tournament begins Friday, May 10 at Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka.

Central entries took second and third in both the regional singles and doubles brackets. Freshman Collin Phelps was runner-up in singles, with sophomore Reed McHenry and Max Shaffer taking second in doubles.

Phelps (23-7) rallied from a set down to win his quarterfinal match, then won 6-2, 6-0 over Newton's Jonah Schloneger in the semifinals. He faced top-seed Jarrod Nowak of McPherson in the title match, with Nowak (33-1) winning 6-0, 6-0.

McHenry and Shaffer were unbeaten this season as doubles partners and the regional's top seeds won each of their first three matches in straight sets.

McHenry-Shaffer (28-1) then won the opening set of the title match before Valley Center seniors Hayden Brauer and Colby Swift (29-1) rallied for the 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 win.

Central sophomores Braden Stack and McCabe Green took their only loss of the day against McHenry-Shaffer in the semifinals. Stack-Green (18-5) finished with a 6-4, 6-4 win in the third-place match over Maize seniors Chase Schreiner and Tanner Ohnmeis.

Central sophomore Austin Beatty began the regional as the No. 4 seed and took his only loss against Nowak in the semifinals. Beatty (20-9) also won his third-place match, defeating Schloneger 6-1, 6-1.

Salina South did not have an entry advance to state. South's Ethan Faunce and Griffin Peterson came back from a set down to win their regional opener, but were eliminated with back-to-back losses in the quarterfinals and consolation semifinals.

Class 3-2-1A

At Hesston, Sacred Heart seniors Trace Leners and Charlie Skidmore will represent the Knights at next week's 3-2-1A state tournament in Prairie Village.

Leners and Skidmore avoided elimination with a three-set victory in the consolation semifinals of the Hesston regional. They lost to Smoky Valley's Cole Brumbaugh and Johann Rauchholz in the fifth-place match, 6-0, 6-3.