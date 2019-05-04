The Salina Liberty had a road game last week against the 2018 Champions Indoor Football runner-up. They follow that with a home game Saturday night against the CIF's defending champions.

Nothing, it appears, will be easy during the 12-game CIF schedule, but a victory tonight would put the Liberty in good position at the halfway point of the regular season.

Salina (3-2) will face the Duke City Gladiators (3-2) in a 6:30 p.m. contest Saturday at Tony's Pizza Events Center. Duke City, based in Albuquerque, N.M., lost two games total during the 2018 season, going 13-2 on the way to the CIF title.

"We don't have off weeks," Liberty head coach Heron O'Neal said. "The schedule-makers didn't do us any favors.

"Last week we played the defending Northern Conference champions and now we play the defending champions of the whole CIF. But we can't complain about it. We'll play the teams on our schedule and play to the best of our ability."

The Liberty are coming off a thrilling victory last week at Sioux City, Iowa. The Bandits defeated Salina in last year's CIF semifinals, but dropped to 1-3 after the 51-49 loss to Salina.

Sioux City had the ball at its own 5-yard line after a Salina tournover with nine seconds remaining in the game, tied at 49-all. But the Liberty defense came up with a sack in the end zone for a safety and the deciding points.

"That was definitely one of the top five finishes I've been a part of," O'Neal said. "I was out there chest bumping, jumping around. I was super excited for the defense to step up and win that game for us."

That defense will be tested again against Duke City. The Gladiators lead the CIF in points per game (66.8), but are 3-0 at home this season while still looking for their first win on the road.

"We had a couple mistakes on defense that we cleaned up this week in practice," O'Neal said. "I was definitely excited about how the defensive line attacked their offensive line, and the additions we've made in the secondary have propeled our defense to being more like the defense we had last year."

Last week's win kept the Liberty a half game back of the Omaha Beef (3-1) in the CIF Northern standings. Salina has two games against Omaha in the second half of the season — both in June — and will have a second game against Duke City on the road in the regular-season finale.