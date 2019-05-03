I would like to return the thanks received from Wayne Senzee regarding our exchange on Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War. This topic does not come up in everyday conversation nearly often enough for me.

Mr. Senzee states that the conflict between North and South in the western territories was primarily an economic one. Although I would agree that economics was a source of contention east of the Mississippi (a self-inflicted one by the South, in my opinion, due to their efforts to perpetuate the failed aristocracy of the Old World), I think he leaves out an even more important factor in the unrest west of the Mississippi.

If a farmer from Georgia and one from Indiana both settle in Kansas Territory and both raise wheat crops, how do their gains or losses affect the North or South from whence they came?

I believe that the real competition between North and South in the western territories was for seats in the House and Senate in Washington, D.C.

While the area east of the Mississippi was being settled and admitted as states, a delicate balance of free and slave states was maintained. Most in the North assumed that no slavery would be allowed in the west. But with each compromise the South forced through, the specter of western slavery became more real.

The South realized the increasing resistance to slavery in the North and knew they must keep at least parity in the Federal legislature to protect their “peculiar institution.” They must have slave states in the west.

They also were realizing that there was as much, if not more, money to be made from the sale of slaves as from their labor, so new areas were needed to sell slaves to.

After the West, some Southerners were already eyeing Mexico, the Caribbean Islands, Central and South America for more expansion. Slavery was the basis for the South’s interest in the West, and the North’s determination to prevent its spread set up the contention between the two in the West.

I fully agree with Mr. Senzee that President Lincoln did not involve the nation in a war to destroy slavery. It was started to preserve the Union.

In Lincoln’s first inaugural address, delivered on March 4, 1861, more than a month before the firing on Fort Sumter, Lincoln states that he had, “no purpose, directly or indirectly, to interfere with the institution of slavery in the States where it exists. I believe I have no lawful right to do so, and I have no inclination to do so.”

Also, when Horace Greeley complained about Lincoln’s seeming lack of concern for the slaves and mismanagement of the war in an editorial in his New York Tribune newspaper, Lincoln replied:

“I would save the Union. I would save it the shortest way under the Constitution. The sooner the national authority can be restored; the nearer the Union will be ‘the Union as it was.’ If there be those who would not save the Union, unless they could at the same time save slavery, I do not agree with them. If there be those who would not save the Union unless they could at the same time destroy slavery, I do not agree with them.

"My paramount object in this struggle is to save the Union, and is not either to save or to destroy slavery. If I could save the Union without freeing any slave I would do it, and if I could save it by freeing all the slaves I would do it; and if I could save it by freeing some and leaving others alone I would also do that.

"What I do about slavery, and the colored race, I do because I believe it helps to save the Union; and what I forbear, I forbear because I do not believe it would help to save the Union.”

But even as he fought to save the Union, the destruction of slavery was never far from his mind and the pressure from many Northerners continued to mount.

Finally, he decided on the beginning measure, the Emancipation Proclamation, issued on September 22, 1862, to take effect January 1, 1863. It only freed slaves in areas still in rebellion in the South, not touching those still in bondage in Delaware, Maryland, Kentucky and Missouri, the Union border states.

And it was only a war measure. It was conceivable that after the war, those freed by the act, even those who fought for freedom in the Union Army, would be returned to bondage.

That is why, as 1864 drew to a close, and it was apparent the North would win, Lincoln’s main labor was the passage of the 13th Amendment to banish slavery everywhere in the nation for all time.

Note: The Journal encourages opinion submissions from its readers. Columns should be limited to 600 words and letters to 300 words. Send submissions to: news@salina.com.