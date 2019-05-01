More than 400 students will be honored this weekend as the University of Saint Mary celebrates the end of another academic year at the annual commencement ceremony.

The event will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at McGilley Field House on campus.

The ceremony will honor the university’s 429 graduates, including 208 undergraduate degree recipients, 182 master’s degree recipients and 39 doctoral degree recipients.

Following tradition, students will attend a baccalaureate Mass at Annunciation Chapel, have brunch and then march as one to McGilley Field House for the commencement.

The USM community band and the Saint Mary concert chorale will perform at the event.

Student speakers will include Darcy Noe, a psychology major from Basehor.

The graduates include numerous accomplished students, including several with local connections.

Carly Bohannon is an accounting major from Leavenworth and plans to begin the final phase of her academic studies toward becoming a certified public accountant. She plans to continue her work as a staff accountant at Kramer & Associates, CPAs.

Thomas Ryan Hill, a computer information systems major from Leavenworth, has already secured a position in the medical field in Kansas City, Missouri.

The university also will honor Kyle Anthony, assistant professor of history, with this year’s Sullivan Award for Teaching Excellence and University Leadership and Service.

The award goes to a person who “has made a distinct difference in the teaching climate at the University of Saint Mary.”

The university also will honor Bill Krusemark, music program director, and Nancy King, professor of psychology, with professor emeritus status before their retirement at the end of the spring semester.

No tickets are available to the commencement, but the ceremony will be livestreamed at Ryan Sports Center on campus.

For more information about the commencement, visit www.stmary.edu/Graduation