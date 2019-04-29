A single-vehicle crash Monday morning shut down a busy west Topeka street after a car sheared off a wooden utility pole, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 10:48 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of S.W. Fairlawn Road. The location was immediately south of the east exit of Fairlawn Plaza shopping center.

Police at the scene said a silver four-door Dodge Avenger was traveling south on Fairlawn when the driver, who was alone in the car, had a seizure.

The vehicle then went up and over a curb on the west side of the street, where it then crashed through the wooden utility pole.

Police said power lines then came down across both north- and southbound lanes of traffic.

Police shut down traffic in all directions about 10:50 a.m., and motorists were diverted onto other streets.

Police said Westar Energy crews were on the scene in a matter of minutes and had the lines moved. Traffic on northbound Fairlawn reopened shortly after 11 a.m., police said.

The car came to rest facing northwest in the right southbound lanes of Fairlawn.

No injuries related to the crash were reported at the scene.