Rep. Paul Waggoner’s recent editorial in the Hutchinson News in opposition to Medicaid expansion is a good reason to present the other side of the story on an issue that 77% of Kansans support.

To date, Kansas has left more than $3 billion in federal funds on the table, which one can assume have been allocated to the 36 states who have chosen to participate in the program. Thirty percent of Kansas rural hospitals are considered financially vulnerable and many rural hospitals are operating with a negative margin.

Reno County will see significant gains with Medicaid expansion. More than 1,600 uninsured Reno County residents will acquire insurance coverage and nearly $11 million in new healthcare spending will flow into our community.

Forty-four new jobs will be created in Reno County alone, and Kansans will have access to preventive care to help them stay healthy and avoid costly visits to the hospital’s Emergency Department.

Medicaid expansion is a tool to address the state’s behavioral health crisis as nearly 40 percent of clients seen by Community Health Centers are uninsured.

Participating states report success stories that grow with each passing year. Michigan has produced 30,000 new jobs with an uptick of $2 billion to the state’s coffers. Louisiana reports nearly $200 million in savings to the state’s budget. Not a single state has opted to discontinue participation in the program.

Perhaps the best argument for Medicaid expansion can be summed up in a single sentence: Fewer people will have to decide between paying medical bills and putting food on the table.

Starting May 1, legislators of all political stripes will have another chance to pass Medicaid expansion and we encourage them to seize the moment and do what is right for Kansas.

Tom Sellers

Hutchinson