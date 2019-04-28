STERLING - Jacob “Jake” Pieplow, 18, hopes for a career in the performing arts, and if that means his first job is sweeping the backstage, he won’t be deterred.

He’ll try to be the best sweeper they’ve ever had.

“If you want work in the theater, you go find it,” the Sterling High School senior said. A frequent performer as an actor, singer, and band member, Pieplow credits his mother, Amy Pieplow, who also has performed in community plays, for instilling in him the mindset to take what he’s given and make the best of it.

Pieplow blends a willingness to work his way up and a talent that has impressed Sterling High School teachers.

“He is the rare kid who has the talent to pursue this professionally,” said Betsy Dutton, who teaches English and debate and directs plays.

Among nominees to The News’ First Hour Honor Team in the category of Performing/Fine Arts, Pieplow stood out for the range of his accomplishments.

“He’s driven,” said Sterling High School band director Larry Brownlee. Pieplow has “just a genuine love for music and performance. He thrives on that, and it just sort of feeds his soul,” he said.

“I wouldn’t say everything is easy for him in the music world,” Brownlee said, but “he’s not afraid to get after it and work on it.”

Pieplow appeared at age 10 in his first musical production, the original story of “The Little Mermaid,” staged in Hutchinson.

“I just fell in love with it,” he said.

“I haven’t been able to get him off the stage since,” said Amy Pieplow.

Many more plays followed in community theater and in school. He’s been Benjamin Franklin in “1776,” Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof,” and the Mad Hatter in “Shrek the Musical.”

“I personally saw a huge change in his performance when he was in ‘Shrek,'” said his mother. In that freshman year performance, she saw him become more comfortable on stage.

A big role in the funny-but-bleak “The House of Blue Leaves” - about the American dream gone bad, Dutton said - proved demanding and stretched him as an actor, Pieplow said.

During his junior year, Pieplow balanced a “really hard homework load” with performances in three plays: Sterling High’s “House of Blue Leaves” and “Fiddler on the Roof,” and Sterling College’s “Romeo and Juliet,” where he played Romeo’s cousin.

“I had to make sure I got things done on time and to the best of my ability,” he said. “You just put your nose to the grindstone and do it,” he said.

Pieplow also has achieved in forensics and debate competition.

“I love the strategy in the debate,” Pieplow said, and humorous solos have given him the opportunity to display his skill at capturing voice accents.

“I’ve done a lot of research on how people talk,” Pieplow said, demonstrating Boston, Louisiana, and Tennessee accents. He explained the nuances between the proper British accent and the “My Fair Lady” street accent - the latter is “more in the back of the throat,” he said.

“I hope my versatility will help,” said Pieplow, who would welcome voice-over roles.

The biggest lesson Pieplow learned during high school arose out of tragedy.

In August before his sophomore year, Pieplow and his best friend lifted weights one morning and later that day, the friend died in a vehicle accident west of Sterling. “It rocked my world,” Pieplow said, and he didn’t handle it well.

The next summer brought another pivotal experience. Participating in Kansas Ambassadors of Music, he and fellow students from across the state spent about 16 days in Europe, performing in different countries. “Life is much too short to focus on bad things,” he realized.

As college neared, Pieplow considered schools outside Kansas. Ultimately, he chose Sterling College, where he’s already performed with the college jazz band and on stage. He will major in theater arts performance with an emphasis in musical theater. He will play in the college band and will sing in the choir.

“I really feel like God is leading me toward Sterling College,” he said.

He will move into a residence hall, about four blocks from the family’s home. Amy Pieplow, a registered nurse, and Jeff Pieplow, who works for Empire Wireline, have three other sons, ages 10, 7, and 5. “I will have the college experience,” he said, and will “continue to have the opportunity to watch my brothers grow up.”

As a performer, Pieplow aims to draw an audience into a story and to make them feel better going out than when they arrived. He also believes he has an obligation to fellow members of a production.

Pieplow doesn't usually get stage fright, but before one performance of “Fiddler on the Roof,” he said, “anxiety got the best of me.”

“I didn’t want to let the entire cast down,” he said. “After some prayer and a moment of centering myself,” he said, “I got out and did it.”