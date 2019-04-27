HUTCHINSON — The Salthawks won the girls portion of the Hutchinson Invitational while the HHS boys finished ninth Friday night at Gowans Stadium.

The Hutchinson girls scored 116 points to defeat Dodge City (90) for the team title. The rest of the field included Maize (67 1/2), Wichita East (62), Garden City (57 1/2), Great Bend (44), Goddard Eisenhower (40), Wichita Northwest (27), Wichita Southeast (22), Wichita West (16), Liberal (13) and Wichita Bishop Carroll (3).

The Salthawks had individual performances from Jayla Bynum (shot put, first, 41-9; discus, first, 120-8), Eleecya Birney (400 dash, first, 1:00.18; 100 dash, second, 12.20 seconds; 200 dash, second, 27.57 seconds), Carter McFadden (long jump, first, 17-5 1/4), Aracely Villegas (200 dash, third, 28.00 seconds; pole vault, third, 9-0; 100 dash, fifth, 12.49 seconds), Taylon Mendenhall (discus, second, 119-0), Libby Limon (high jump, third, 4-10), Colleen Page (triple jump, third, 36-0), Stella Foster (3,200 run, fourth, 12:42.29; 1,600 run, 5:46.89), Leigha Gomez (shot put, fourth, 32-2; javelin, sixth, 99-4), Riley McFadden (300 hurdles, fifth, 50.13 seconds) and Sarah Schwarts (long jump, sixth, 16-0).

Hutchinson's 400 and 3,200 relay teams both finished third in 50.88 seconds and 10:52.44, respectively.

The Maize High boys scored 102 1/3 points en route to winning the team championship. The rest of the field included Dodge City (76 1/3), Wichita Northwest (65), Garden City (59), Wichita West (54), Goddard Eisenhower (38), Great Bend (38), Wichita East (37), Hutchinson (35), Wichita Bishop Carroll (22), Wichita Southeast (21), Life Preparatory (6) and Liberal (4 1/3).

The Salthawks had individual performances from Tayezhan Crough (110 hurdles, first, 14.27 seconds), Noah Cole (3,200 run, second, 10:02.15), Xavier Smith (triple jump, third, 41-3), Jaylen Barlow (300 hurdles, fourth, 42.50 seconds) and Ezekiel Seamster (fourth, 200 dash, 23.78 seconds; 400 dash, fifth, 53.56 seconds; 100 dash, sixth, 11.18 seconds).

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Nickerson 7-16, Smoky Valley 1-0

LINDSBORG — Tre Garcia and Wade Koon pitched Nickerson to a doubleheader sweep at Smoky Valley, 7-1 in Game 1 and 16-0 in four innings of Game 2, on Friday.

Garcia tossed six innings for the first-game win, allowing one earned run on seven hits. He struck out six and walked three. Tanner Schrag pitched one inning in relief while striking out two.

The Panthers led 2-1 through five innings until scoring five times in the sixth. Garcia and Johnny Huggard each hit RBI singles and Caleb Jackson added a two-run single for Nickerson, which added another run on a Smoky Valley error.

Garcia finished with three singles for the Panthers, who also received hits from Carson Cornelius (two singles), Noah Salazer (single) and Jarron Kauffman (single).

Koon pitched around one hit and three walks in four scoreless innings in Game 2. He struck out three.

Nickerson scored five runs in the first, four more in the second, three tallies in the third and four runs in the fourth.

Chandler Eaton (two doubles, single, RBI), Garcia (two doubles, single, five RBIs) and Koon (three singles, RBI) all collected three hits for the Panthers. Cornelius added a double and two RBIs while Jackson chipped in a single and a RBI. Kauffman contributed two RBIs.

Salina South 19-12, Hutchinson 7-0

HUTCHINSON — Salina South took an early lead and cruised to a doubleheader sweep of Hutchinson, 19-7 in six innings of Game 1 and 12-0 in five innings of Game 2, on Friday at Hobart-Detter Field.

The Cougars scored six runs in the second inning of the first game before leading 13-1 after three frames. Trailing 15-1 in the fifth, the Salthawks came up with six runs in the bottom half of the inning to keep the game going. Salina South capped the scoring with four runs in the sixth.

Carter Booe (single, double, RBI) and Kadin Goldsmith (single, triple, RBI) combined for four of the eight HHS hits. Korey Holmberg added a triple and two RBIs while Jackson Wells (single, RBI), Taybin Smith (single, RBI) and Kaydan Pennington (single, RBI) also had hits for Hutchinson.

Garrett Davis was the losing pitcher after two innings of work. He allowed 11 runs (five earned) on six hits with four walks and one strikeout. Jackson Albert and Pennington also pitched in relief.

The Salthawks (5-11 overall) were limited to five hits while being shutout in a Game 2.

Holmberg hit his second triple of the twin-bill, but was stranded at third. Davis topped HHS with a pair of singles while Goldsmith and Kinser Newquist each collected a single.

Jared Stoffel was the losing pitcher after tossing 4 2/3 innings. He gave up 12 runs (nine earned) on 12 hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Salina South 5-21, Hutchinson 12-6

HUTCHINSON — The Salthawks' offense came alive in a 12-5 victory in Game 1 before the Cougars salvaged a doubleheader split with a 21-6 win after five innings in Game 2 on Friday at Fun Valley Sports Complex.

Hutchinson scored three runs in four different innings (first, second, fourth, sixth) during the first game.

The Salthawks led 3-2 after one frame as Riley Lusk hit an RBI single and scored on Teegan Krol's two-run homer.

After Salina South tied the score at 3, Lusk hit a two-run single and Krol added a sacrifice fly for a 6-3 HHS lead after two innings.

Hutchinson went ahead 9-4 in the fourth, when Lusk, Krol and Aspyn Conner connected for three consecutive RBI singles.

Conner led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo homer for a 10-4 Salthawks lead. Lexi Williams added a two-run single as HHS took a 12-4 lead.

Lusk was the winning pitcher after tossing seven innings. She allowed five runs (three earned) on 10 hits with eight strikeouts and four walks.

The Cougars erased Hutchinson's early 1-0 lead with five runs in the third, nine runs in the fourth and seven runs in the fifth in Game 2. The Salthawks countered with two runs in the third and three runs in the fourth.

Krol hit two home runs, smacked a double and collected five RBIs to lead HHS. Williams added a solo homer while Kylee Seidl added a double and Lusk hit a single.

Seidl was the losing pitcher after hurling 2 2/3 innings. She yielded five runs (two earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Moundridge 7-13, Trinity Catholic 2-3

HUTCHINSON — Trinity Catholic dropped a doubleheader against Moundridge, 7-2 in Game 1 and 13-3 in six innings of Game 2, on Friday.

The Wildcats broke a 2-2 tie with a five-run seventh-inning rally in the first game.

Maddie Strecker, Jordan Galliher and Ryleigh Clifton each hit a single for the Celtics.

Lauren Galliher took the pitching loss after working 2/3 relief innings. She gave up five runs (two earned) on two hits with five walks and no strikeouts.

Moundridge went ahead 6-0 after 1 1/2 innings and led 10-1 after 4 1/2 frames. Trinity Catholic made it a 10-3 margin in the bottom of the fifth before the Wildcats scored three times in the sixth.

Clifton and Meg Friday each hit a single for the Celtics (11-4 overall). The Cletics' runs were driven in by Friday, Olivia Shank and Erica Naccarato.

Alyssa Harbold took the pitching loss after hurling 3 1/3 innings. She gave up eight runs (six earned) on seven hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

Smoky Valley 5-9, Nickerson 4-4

LINDSBORG — Smoky Valley took both games of a doubleheader against Nickerson, 5-4 in Game 1 and 9-4 in Game 2, on Friday.

The Vikings scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn a one-run victory in the first game. The Panthers led 3-2 after one frame before Smoky Valley forced a 3-all tie in the third. Nickerson took a 4-3 edge with a run in the top of the sixth.

Megan King had three singles to lead the Panthers' 10-hit attack. Kaitlyn Daines (single, double, two RBIs), Jayden Rehlander (single, double) and Brylee Engelland (single, triple) all collected two hits for Nickerson, which picked up RBIs from Cami Bass and Kaitlin Cole.

Rehlander took the pitching loss after working six innings. She yielded five runs (three earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

The Panthers trailed 7-2 after one inning in Game 2 and could not recover. Both teams scored two runs in the fourth inning for the final margin.

Rehlander had a double for Nickerson, which received singles from Daines, Brylee Engelland, Brooke Engelland and Lanaya Hada. Rehlander, Bass and Hada each collected a RBI for the Panthers.

Rehlander took the pitching loss after working 5 1/3 innings. She yielded five runs (two earned) on five hits with one strikeout and one walk.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Nickerson 2, Wichita Classical 1, OT

WICHITA — The Panthers improved to 6-4-0 this season after posting an overtime victory at Wichita Classical on Friday.