Why appoint rather than elect county officials, such as the register of deeds, treasurer and county clerk? I suggested it in the last column on rebooting county government.

There are two primary reasons: A proven administrator, checked by an inquisitive and competent county commission, is better able to judge job qualifications, examine experience and judge performance. And when problems and incompetency occur, as they have with several elected Reno County officials over the past decade, an appointed official can be corrected or removed from office much more quickly.

Reno County has had serious problems with two of its elected offices — treasurer and register of deeds. Our current elective system has no basic, mandatory qualifications for treasurer. This person is responsible for keeping track of millions in tax and other payments, along with managing a tag department that continues to struggle in providing quality and quick service to those coming in for title and tag work.

At a minimum, a treasurer in a county the size of Reno should have extensive work in that office, bookkeeping experience, an accounting degree, or preferably be a certified public accountant.

Several years ago, Reno County was forced to take on the additional taxpayer expense of an auditor, who remains in the payroll today (and is doing a terrific job) to ensure treasurer records and tax distributions are being done properly. That's the kind of government we get when we have marginally qualified elected officials. Unless they violate specific laws, we can't remove them until their term ends.

While the current register of deeds has taken long overdue steps to get that office into the computer and remote access era, this office makes the greatest argument of any for being appointive over elective.

Let's face it, how many voters know whether someone running for that office is competent to serve? Wouldn't it make a great deal more sense to have a professional county administrator choose and oversee those operations just as is currently done with such departments as public works, public health, youth services or building maintenance, all of which spend considerably more money and have more employees?

Another strong argument for appointing rather than electing these three offices is additional coordination of manpower. Employees, all within footsteps of each other, need to be cross-trained to do a variety of things since each office has downtime along with busy periods where they should have more help.

The current system amounting to department silos is highly inefficient and with better organization could lead to fewer employees (less taxpayer cost) and improved efficiency in serving the public.

The key to having better, more responsive county government through appointed rather than elected officials is the quality of a highly knowledgeable and capable administrator (which fortunately Reno has now, but once did not) and a county commission that has the ability to ask hard questions and spends necessary time down in the trenches of county government to know what is actually going on, not just take what is handed out.

A five rather than three-member county commission also has the potential for greatly improving Reno County government. A citizens study committee several years ago narrowly recommended taking this expansion to a public vote but was shot down by the then commission when I was unable to get a second vote to continue exploring this idea.

Just like appointing rather than electing certain county officials, the legislature must first approve legal roadblocks that prevent such changes as allowing two of a five-member county commission being chosen "at large" rather than by districts.

This would enable the current districts to remain and provide an easier and perhaps more logical path for expansion, with a goal of providing additional viewpoints and solutions for county problems.

