Look for a cloudy day on Wednesday with highs in the lower-70s in the Topeka area.

A slightly warmer day is on tap for Thursday, when highs should reach the mid-70s under clear skies.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Patchy fog early. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

• Tonight: Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

• Thursday: Patchy fog early. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

• Friday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

• Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

• Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

• Monday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 53.

• Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.