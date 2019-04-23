Hope you had a fun April Fools’ Day — that annual day set aside to play innocent practical jokes on the unsuspecting. I realize that April 1 is long past, but I want to ponder it a bit.

It is an ancient festival; perhaps a rite of spring celebrating winter’s end. Or perhaps Mark Twain said it best: “April 1st: This is the day upon which we are reminded of what we are the other 364 days.”

Maybe we humans do need a day to remind us of what the Bard opined: “What fools we mortals be” (Puck, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"). It does seem we mortals do so often act the fool.

Why is it we struggle to fully fund basic education and sufficient health care for all our citizens? We have little trouble funding death and destruction at billions per month. We maintain a nuclear arsenal that if used would destroy the whole world. In reality, it is a worthless extravagance! That’s foolish!

We wonder at the violence that increasingly invades our lives. We daily hear stories of gruesome killings, even massacres in schools and places of worship. Yet we seek to guarantee the right of so many to carry a concealed weapon of mass destruction. We constantly bring into our homes the TV message “violence solves problems!” Then we seem amazed that there is so much violence. That’s ridiculous.

We spend hours debating the validity and morality of abortion, but we teach our young women to be overtly sexualized. We praise and celebrate suggestive attire prancing on the red carpet. We have a leader who vulgarly tells young men how to get women to obey them. Why then are we always so astounded by the agonizing consequences? That’s bizarre!

We seek to require that English be the official language of America, but we applaud adults who can’t speak a sentence without the words “like, you know, and cool.” Using abbreviations like OMG, LOL or BRB, or those little grotesque faces to express emotion has further defiled our communication. That’s absurd!

We listen to the sales pitch of attorneys who “always win,” but never mention who loses, or how much money they glean from those deserved winnings. We are mesmerized by big pharma drug dealers who promise eternal bliss if we use their potions. Then we wonder why we have addicts and rampant greed. We truly are gullible fools!

Then how about the many bogus claims of advertisers that entice us with the best in class — what class and who establishes the classes? “Clinically proven” ... what clinic? Or “must-see TV,” says who? “The show everyone is watching” I’m not! Yet we consistently fall for such claims.

The examples could go on and on. We simply continue to act the fool. Maybe “April Fools' Day” is to celebrate us foolish human beings who ad men, spin doctors, and PR experts exploit, as they laugh all the way to the bank. Those folks really must celebrate April Fools' Day.

But why? From whence comes all this fool-hardy folly and credulity? Could it be that the dumbing down of America is now fully expressed in the “consumer mentality”? Have Americans been reduced to a mindset that will believe blatant lies, exaggerations, or absurdities if portrayed with enough noise, color, and drama, with repetitions ad nauseam?

Will we buy a celeb with a red hat, a childish slogan, and questionable intelligence as worthy presidential timber? Have we forfeited educating our youth to examine, inquire, and question everything, to simply instructing them to listen, absorb and pass the exam? Is it now acceptable to pay exorbitant monies to get progeny a diploma that only represents a phony prestige? Has America truly become all “show” and no “know?”

But I must admit, however, that I am a fool. I’m an ardent “Fool for Christ’s Sake,” that appellation bestowed upon me by a wandering preacher named Paul.

That’s what he called those of us who truly believe that story celebrated last Sunday: an itinerant beggar preacher, who lived 2,000 years ago, was crucified as a criminal, died, was buried, and then rose from the dead on the third day and is now our Lord and our God!

“Ah, come on; ya gotta be kiddin’! Give me a break!” For sure, to follow him now and to give one’s life to that loser does seem foolish. But so I have given, as have millions of others throughout the world for some 2,000 years. One pundit described that story as “the greatest practical joke pulled upon humanity by God.” But that foolish stunt by God is my only hope. That fool who appeared to be nothing became the one who is everything. He is the way, the truth and the life! I bet my life on Him. I’m convinced the foolishness of God still confounds the wisdom of man. But as I said, I can only guess why America so often acts the fool.

Should April Fools' Day have a much more ominous meaning? Is it truly a celebration of just who we’ve become? God help us!

Fr. Bob Layne is a retired Episcopal priest in McPherson.