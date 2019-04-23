1. Community baby shower: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Main Street Event, 2 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Hosted by Bump to Baby of Reno County and KIDS Network Inc. This event will provide education and support from collaborative partners on safe sleep, tobacco cessation, breastfeeding, vaccinations, dental care, child care and more.

2. Author talk and signing, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Watermark Books & Cafe, 4701 E. Douglas, Wichita. Local author Jon Kelly Yenser features his new book of poetry, "The News As Usual."

3. Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg Drive, Wichita. Metalcore bands Killswitch Engage and Parkway bring their "Collapse the World Tour" to Wichita with special guests The Burial and Vein. General admission tickets for the all-ages shows cost $35 and are available at thecotillion.com.

4. GreenPlay community meeting: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Shears Technology Center on the HCC campus, 1300 N. Plum. Free and open to the public. The parks and recreation consultants will meet with the public, city council and rec commission leaders, as well as community stakeholders and health investors, as it shares its final findings and recommendations. This is one of the final steps in the parks and recreation master plan process, which started last fall with meetings, surveys, and analyses of current programs. Funding for the master plan project was provided by the Pathways to a Healthy Kansas Initiative from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas. More information at www.hutchrec.com/ourparks-our-health-ourhutch/.

5. Medicare 101 Information Session: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Hutchinson Clinic, 2101 N. Waldron St., Hutchinson. Box dinners will be served to the first 30 people to sign up. To reserve a space, call Stephanie at 620-682-3289.