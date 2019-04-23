GOLF

Fox Ridge Monday Seniors

1. Dane Lawrence, Rod Mather, Tom Pryor, Orlyn Zehr 31.

2. Carvin Thiessen, Wil Besore, Gaylord Senneman, Narci Larez 32.

3. John Wilson, Don Schmidt, Ron Black, Joe Ramos 33.

Closest to hole 3 — Carvin Thiessen. Longest putt on 9 — Carvin Thiessen.

Next play — 9 a.m. Monday.

TENNIS

Kansas Tennis

Coaches Association

Prep Boys Team Rankings

Class 6A — 1. Shawnee Mission East (last week 1), 2. Blue Valley Northwest (2), 3. Blue Valley West (3), 4. Olathe West (4), 5. Manhattan (5). Others: Washburn Rural, Shawnee Mission Northwest, Blue Valley North.

Class 5A — 1. Salina Central (1), 2. St. James Academy (2), 3. Maize South (3), 4. Maize (4), 5. Arkansas City (5). Others: Valley Center, Andover, Bishop Carroll.

Class 4A — 1. Buhler (1), 2. Topeka Hayden (2), 3. Wichita Trinity Academy (3), 4. Abilene (4), 5. Bishop Miege (5). Others: Parsons , Independence, Winfield.

Class 3-2-1A — 1. Wichita Collegiate (1), 2. Kansas City Christian (2), 3. Claflin (3), 4. Smoky Valley (4), 5. Sterling (5). Others: HESSTON, Conway Springs, Ellsworth.

Railers win

Derby tourney

DERBY — The Newton High School boys’ golf team claimed its first team tournament win in years, claiming the title of the Derby Invitational Monday at the Derby Golf and Country Club.

The Railers posted a team score of 357, followed by Hutchinson at 362, Derby at 363 and McPherson at 376.

Trent Sutherland of Arkansas City was top medalist at 77, followed by Newton’s Zach Engelken at 80 and Cole Francis at 82,

Newton’s Cole Lujano was fourth at 83.

Erick Hernandez tied for 18th at 95, Caleb Koontz tied for 23rd at 98. Cooper Burns was tied for 30th at 103. Connor Hultman was tied for 36th at 113.

Newton plays Thursday at the Hesston Invitational at the Hesston Golf Park.

Derby Inv.

Monday

Derby G&CC

Par 71, 6,661 yds.

Team scores — Newton 357, Hutchinson 362, Derby 363, McPherson 376, Arkansas City 384, Rose Hill 402, Campus 403, St. John-Hudson 426.

Top 10 — 1. Trent Sutherland AC 37-40—77; 2. Zach Engelken New. 36-44—80; 3. Cole Francis Der. 42-40—82; 4. Hunter Lujano New. 41-42—83; 5. Jace Womack AC 43-42—85; 6. (tie) Zach Hoang RH 45-43—88; Brock Southern Hut. 44-44—88; Tate Webster Hut. 41-47—88; 9. Marshall Woolf SJH 43-46—89; 10. (tie) Tre Cornwell Der. 46-44—90; Will Ramsey Der. 46-44—90; Hayes Schmid McP. 42-48—90.

Other Newton scores — Erick Hernandez 47-48—95; Caleb Koontz 46-53—99; Cooper Burns 49-54—103; Connor Hultman 56-57—113.

Bethel women

down Friends

The Bethel College women’s tennis team moved into the semifinals of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference after a 5-2 win over Friends Saturday at the Ward Tennis Center in North Newton.

It was the second win for the Threshers over the Falcons, winning 5-4 in the regular season.

Bethel led 2-1 after doubles play. The team of Mallory Meier and Erica Ebenkamp won at second doubles. Cheyenne Miles and Kaci Wilson won at third doubles.

The Threshers won three singles matches to claim the win. Jennifer Harrison at second singles, Meier at fourth singles and Miles at fifth singles all claimed straight-set wins.

Two singles matches were left unfinished when the Threshers clinched the win.

The win was the first for the Threshers in post-season play since 2015.

Bethel improves to 9-5, while Friends drops to 10-8. Bethel takes on Southwestern at 9 a.m. Friday in the KCAC semifinals at the Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka. Southwestern won the regular-season title at 9-0 and is 12-5 overall. The Moundbuilders topped Bethel 8-1 in an earlier meet.

Bethel 5, Friends 2

SINGLES — Madeline Watson F def. Serena Wong B 7-6 (7-2), 6-3; Jennifer Harrison B def. Amanda Zavala F 6-2, 6-3; Erica Ebenkamp B vs Sydney McGrown F unfinished; Mallory Meier B def. Ariel Williams F 6-3, 7-5; Cheyenne Miles B def. Bella Smith F 6-0, 6-4; Kaci Wilson B vs Sydney Roe F unfinished.

DOUBLES — Zavala-Watson F def. Wong-Harrison B 9-7; Meier-Ebenkamp B def. Williams-McGrown F 8-3; Miles-Wilson B def. Smith-Darrah F 8-1.

BC men fall

to Ottawa

OTTAWA — The Bethel College men’s tennis team ended the season with a 5-1 loss to Ottawa University Monday in the KCAC post-season quarterfinals in Ottawa.

The sole winner for the Threshers came at third doubles, where Ryan LaCombe and Zachary Shima downed Mekasha Tadioius and Lewis Verdouw 8-2.

Ottawa won three singles matches with three matches left unfinished when the meet was clinched.

Ottawa is 10-8 and advances to the semifinals against Southwestern Friday at the Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka.

Bethel ends the season 6-8.

Ottawa 5, Bethel 1

SINGLES — Claudio Quinones O def. Nolan Schrader B 6-3, 6-2; Lukas Michenka O def. Dylan Miera B 6-1, 6-2; Luke Graham O vs. Gabe Johnson B 6-7, 4-5, unfinished; Mekasha Tadious O vs. Ryan LaCombe B 6-7, 3-4, unfinished; Igor Golubovic O def. Jordan Singh B 6-1, 6-0; Lewis Verdouw O vs. Zachary Shima B 1-6, 0-2, unfinished.

DOUBLES — Lukas Michenka-Claudio Quinones O def. Gabe Johnson-Nolan Schrader B 8-2; Igor Golubovic-Luke Graham O def. Dylan Miera-Jordan Singh B 9-7; Ryan LaCombe-Zachary Shima B def. Mekasha Tadious-Lewis Verdouw O 8-2.

Thresher track

in 2 meets

HILLSBORO — The Bethel College track teams competed in the Kansas Relays Friday in Lawrence and at the Tabor Invitational Saturday in Hillsboro.

At the Kansas Relays, Kyle Wilson placed seventh in the shot put at 53-7. Kord Ferguson, a Kansas native competing for Alabama, won the event at 63-6 1/4. Wilson was the top NAIA athlete in the event, beating several NCAA Division I athletes.

Wilson finished the discus in 148-9. Three throwers topped 200-feet. The event was won by national leader Mason Finley.

"Kyle did a great job of competing," Bethel coach Jeff Hoskisson said. "After having his shot not pass inspection and having to borrow a fellow competitor's implement, he could have not had a good competition. But Kyle showed the competitor he really is."

Freshman Braylen Brewer finished 17th in the 400-meter dash in 48.99, second-best in the KCAC this season.

Senior Alyjah Kennedy set a new school record in the triple jump in 38-3 1/2, which also broke the NAIA national qualifying automatic mark.

Amanda Dick set the previous record of 11.47 meters in 2001

"Alyjah was able to put things together today," Hoskisson said. "She had three really good jumps."

Kristen Herzet finished 17th in the women’s discus in 134-9.

Sophomore Jen Andres finished the 100-meter dash in 12.55 and the 200-meter dash in 25.55.

At the Tabor Invitational, Brewer set a new school record in the 200-meter dash, taking fifth in 21.73. The previous record was held by Mervin Brookins in 2008 at 21.86.

Junior Bruce Rosario claimed a pair of personal bests in the sprints, taking 10th in the 400-meter dash in 52.86 and running a 22.40 in the 200-meter dash.

Robbie Graham finished fifth in the hammer throw in 142-8. Angus Siemens ran the 1,500-meter run in 4:38.66 and the 5,000-meter run in 18:00.05.

Kennedy took second in the long jump in 17-10 3/4, just shy of the school record. She jumped a 36-5 3/4 in the triple jump to take fourth.

Andres took fourth in the 200-meter dash in a season-best 25.11 and finished the 100-meter dash in 12.29.

Kristen Herzet took sixth in the hammer throw in 140-5, followed by Ivy Bringer in 104-11 and Courtney Herzet in 98-3.

Courtney Herzet took ninth in the javelin in 94-3, followed by Bringer in 76-6.

Natalie Graber claimed a personal-best 13:34.05 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, just her second time in the event.

Bethel competes in the Southwestern Relays Saturday in Winfield, followed by the KCAC Championships May 2 and 3 in Salina.

Hesston 4th

at Jayhawk

WICHITA — The Hesston College men’s golf team is in fourth place after two rounds at the Jayhawk Conference Championships Sunday and Monday at the Crestview Country Club in Wichita.

Hutchinson Community College leads with a 600, followed by Garden City Community College at 611, Dodge City Community College at 616 and Hesston at 623.

Charlie Crockett of Hutchinson leads the medalist standings with a one-over par 144. Anupon Wandee of Dodge City is second-at 145. Peyton Austin of Hutchinson, Vincent Wilhelm of Garden City and Saksit Jairak of Dodge City are all tied for third at 150.

Hesston is led by Dimitri Giammakopoulas, who is tied for sixth at 151. Jacob Roth is tied for 11th at 153, followed by Dustin Nichols tied for 23rd at 159 and Chandler Roberts tied for 25th at 159.

The final round is set for today.

Jayhawk Conference

Championships

Sunday and Monday,

Crestview CC

Par 71, 6,671 yards

Team scores — Hutchinson CC 304-296—600; Garden City CC 304-307—611; Dodge City CC 306-310—616; Hesston College 309-314—623; Barton County CC 319-321—640; Kansas City (Kan.) CC 322-321—643; Allen CC 339-332—671; Coffeyville CC 372-354—726.

Top 10 (x-competing as an individual) — 1. Charlie Crockett Hut.CC 74-70—144; 2. Anupon Wandee-x DCCC 72-73—145; T3. Peyton Austin Hut.CC 76-74—150; T3. Vincent Wilhelm GC CC 74-76—150; T3. Saksit Jairak DCCC 73-77—150; T6. Garrett Clark KCK 79-72—151; T6. Dimitri Giammakopoulas Hes. 75-76—151; T6. Evan McBride GC CC 74-77—151; T9. Jake Bay GC CC 77-75—152; T9. Will Kullot-x DCCC 76-76—152.

Other Hesston College scores — T11. Jacob Roth 74-79—153; T23. Dustin Nichols 83-76—159; T25. Chandler Roberts 77-83—160.

Remington swept

by Cheney

CHENEY — The Remington Bronco baseball team fell to Cheney 12-4 and 14-4 Monday in Cheney.

The second game was called after five innings on the 10-run rule.

In the first game, Cheney scored in every inning but the first and second. Remington led 2-0 after the first inning and added two more runs in the sixth.

The Broncos were held to two hits. Braden Scribner and Nathan Forster each drove in a run.

Scribner took the loss. Jordan Wright also pitched.

In the second game, Cheney scored 11 runs in the first inning and three in the second. Remington was charged with 12 errors and had just one hit.

Scribner broke up the no-hitter and drove in a run. Cole Sommers also drove in a run.

Brayden Lunsford took the loss for the Broncos.

Remington is 2-12 and plays Friday at Ell-Saline in HOAL play.

First game

Remington;200;002;0;—4;4;9

Cheney;002;334;x;—12;6;5

Scribner (L), Wright 5 and Hays; #17 (W), #12 5, #22 7 and n/a.

Second game

Remington;( 1)00;21;—4;1;12

Cheney;(11)30;0x;—14;9;3

Lunsford (L), C.Sommers 2 and Hays; #3 (W), #7 4 and n/a.

Swather netters

fifth at TOC

WICHITA — The Hesston High School boys’ tennis team finished fifth out of 13 teams Saturday at the Wichita Collegiate Tournament of Champions.

The Wichita Collegiate Blue team won the team title with 88 points, followed by Maize South at 84, Kansas City Christian at 79, Maize at 66 and Hesston at 61.

Hesston was led by Logan Gamble, who took third at singles at 3-1. Cole Deutschendorf was 12th in singles at 2-3. He lost his last two matches by injury default.

Isaac Decker and Jeb Carlson finished 2-2 in doubles to take sixth. Ethan Moran and Ben Bollenger finished 1-3 at doubles.

“We had really good performances,” Hesston coach Mark Dahlsten said. “I was actually unable to attend due to a nephew’s wedding, but coach (Travis) Sebits kept me informed and I am very pleased. We are starting to play pretty well.”

Hesston hosts its second invitational of the season at 3 p.m. today.

Wichita Collegiate

Tournament of Champions

Saturday

Team scores — Wichita Collegiate Blue 88, Maize South 84, Kansas City Christian 79, Maize 66, Hesston 61, Wichita Trinity Academy 60, Andover Central 58, Parsons 43, Bishop Carroll 42, Independence 34, Blended 30, Blue Valley 21, Wichita Collegiate Gold 13.

Hesston results

Singles

3. Logan Gamble (3-1): 1. bye, 2. W Spriggs Par. 8-1, QF. W Kern KCC 8-0, SF. L Tredway MS 8-2, 3rd. W Swan WCB 8-3.

12. Cole Deutschendorf (2-3): 1. W Stack AC 8-0, 2. L Swan WC 8-2, CQF. W Carter Mai. 8-4, CSF. L Warrington And.Ct. inj.def., 11th. L Spriggs Par. inj.def.

Doubles

6. Isaac Decker-Jeb Carlson (2-2): 1. bye, 2. W Rogers-Kratzer Mai. 8-7 (11-9), QF. L Wheeler-Ramsey WCB 8-5, CSF. W Wright-Wright MS 8-4, 5th. L Huslig-Araskevivius BC 8-6.

Ethan Moran-Ben Bollinger (1-3): 1. L Feng-Fernandez WC 8-0, C1. L Stroud-Kim BV 8-4, C2. L Simmons-Wagner KCC 8-1, C3. W Nichols-Voloch WC 8-6.