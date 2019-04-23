A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly attacked a Leavenworth police officer, according to court records.

Anthony A. Dunkle, 36, is charged with felony counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, making a criminal threat, interference with law enforcement, misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

The charges stem from an April 16 incident that was reported in downtown Leavenworth.

Dunkle allegedly walked in front of a patrol officer’s vehicle. Dunkle then allegedly walked up to the officer’s driver-side window, which was rolled down, and began punching the officer, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

During the altercation, Dunkle reportedly made comments about previously being arrested by the same officer.

Dunkle appeared Thursday in Leavenworth County District Court and was advised of the charges against him, according to court records.

An attorney has been appointed to represent him. He is scheduled to return to court Wednesday to appear with his attorney.

