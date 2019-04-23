Look for slightly cooler weather and a chance for showers on Tuesday in the Topeka area, as afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid-60s.
Sunny skies and highs in the lower-70s return on Wednesday,
Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:
• Today: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
• Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
• Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
• Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
• Friday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
• Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
• Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
• Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.