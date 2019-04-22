Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.05; Corn $3.42; Milo $2.97; Soybeans $7.70
PCP prices: Wheat $4.05; Corn $3.45; Milo/cwt. $5.34; Soybeans $7.96
Scoular: Wheat $4.04; Corn $3.69; Milo $3.39; Soybeans $8.21
Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.05; Corn $3.42; Milo $2.97; Soybeans $7.70
PCP prices: Wheat $4.05; Corn $3.45; Milo/cwt. $5.34; Soybeans $7.96
Scoular: Wheat $4.04; Corn $3.69; Milo $3.39; Soybeans $8.21
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.