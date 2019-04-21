When Reed McHenry and Max Shaffer admit their toughest match of the day came against their own teammates, it says quite a bit about how deep the Salina Central tennis team is this season.

There are numerous other examples, including the fact the No. 1-ranked Mustangs not only won their own Central Invitational on Saturday with a whopping 126 points (out of a possible 136), but had their second team finish tied for fifth in the 13-team tournament.

“As (former coach) Jim LoVullo would say, ‘It’s a great day to be a Mustang,’” Central coach Mike Goll said. “The tradition continues with outstanding play and we’re rounding into form at the right time.”

With only two weeks until the start of postseason competition, McHenry and Shaffer remain unbeaten as doubles partners this season. On a warm, breezy afternoon, the Central sophomores had an 8-5 victory in their quarterfinal, then needed a tiebreaker to defeat fellow Mustang sophomores Brady Stack and McCabe Green in the semifinals 8-7 (6).

“The team we played in the finals was good,” McHenry said. “But I think (the semifinal) was the toughest match we had today.

“I wish Brady and McCabe had been seeded better and we could have played them in the finals.”

As it turned out, the only loss of the day for Stack-Green was to their own teammates. They had little trouble in an 8-1 win over Goddard’s Derek Phillippe and Jackson LeFevre in the third-place match.

McHenry and Shaffer finished their day by defeating Goddard Eisenhower’s Kyle Hopper and Nathan Watson 8-4 in the title match and are now 18-0 in four tournaments as doubles partners.

“I think there’s definitely some improvements we can make, but we’re only going to get better the more we play together,” Shaffer said. “I think we’ll be ready in time for regional, league and state.

“We’re both really strong players and get along very well so that helps our chemistry on the court.”

McHenry and Shaffer appeared to be in good position in their semifinal when they led 7-4 and had not lost a game on serve in the match. Stack and Green not only rallied to force the tiebreaker, but had two match-point opportunities up 6-4 in the seven-point tiebreak.

McHenry and Shaffer followed with four unanswered points, with the final point on a McHenry serve that could not be returned cleanly.

“We played them in a tournament at Topeka West and won 8-2,” McHenry said. “I think both teams were playing pretty good that day.

“Normally when we play them we play a little better and play with more energy.”

“That was a good win because we weren’t necessarily performing our best,” Shaffer said. “We started getting our head in the game and got more consistent, and the tiebreaker continued because we realized that we were in a bad position.

“You learn something from it. We actually had match point three times before we went into the tiebreaker and it showed us we need to focus more on finishing the point more than making a fancy last shot to end the game.”

Central had both of its singles entries reach the semifinals, with sophomore Chase Courbot and freshman Collin Phelps closing the day by facing one another in the third-place match.

It was the first time they met in a tournament this year, with Phelps getting the 8-4 victory over Courbot for third.

“We’ve had some battles in practice where I win some and he wins some,” Phelps said. “And I look forward to playing him some more in practice.

“You always want all your teammates to do as well as they can but it’s tough when you’re playing each other.”

Courbot faced eventual champion Jarrod Nowak of McPherson in the semifinals and lost 8-3. Phelps fell 8-4 to runner-up Pierce Klaassen of Arkansas City in their semifinal.

“I was really pleased with the match against Pierce,” Phelps said. “We played at Goddard earlier this year and I lost 8-0. I thought I hit my ground strokes really well today and had a lot more consistency this time.”

The singles title match featured a pair of talented seniors, with Nowak’s 8-4 victory his third win Klaassen this season.

“It was a good win and there were some tough teams here,” said Nowak, who has committed to play at Kansas Newman next season. “Klaassen is a tough player and he gets to a lot of balls. He had me moving a lot.”

Central’s top finish from its second team came from Brooks Burgoon and Aidan Speer, who went 4-1 and placed ninth. Austin Beatty was 10th and Nolan Foley finished 11th in singles, with Miraj Bhakta and Logan Dean placing 16th in doubles.

Salina South finished 12th in the team standings with 41 points. The Cougars best finishes were Ethan Faunce taking 19th in singles, and Connor Talbott and Griffin Peterson placing 19th in doubles. Talbott and Peterson defeated South teammates Donovan Reeves and Miles Hammond in the match for 19th.