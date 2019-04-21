HUTCHINSON — Trinity Catholic guard Kaleb Hammeke excelled on the basketball court because of his enormous desire to be competitive.

That competitiveness helped the Celtics achieve a lot during the 2018-19 season. Trinity Catholic became the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A en route to a sub-state title at Conway Springs and a berth in the state tournament at Fort Hays State University, where the Celtics (22-4) finished as the runners-up.

Trinity Catholic coach Joe Hammersmith watched Hammeke grow for four years inside the gymnasium.

"Throughout the years, you could really see Kaleb's skills develop and his confidence develop. He became stronger, and he became a better athlete. His leadership skills became better. All of it improved," Hammersmith said of Hammeke. "His junior and senior years were really special."

Hammeke, who has been selected as The Hutchinson News Boys Basketball Player of the Year, used strong motivation to succeed.

"I love the competitiveness of basketball," Hammeke said. "I have been competing (in sports) all of my life. It drives me to work hard. It's been a part of my life since I was very young. It's something I really love to do."

As a senior, Hammeke averaged 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.8 steals. He shot 51.3 percent (160 of 312) from the field, 40.6 percent (56 of 138) from 3-point range and 81.2 percent (82 of 101) from the free-throw line.

Hammersmith saw Kaleb's high level of competitiveness.

"Competitive is a good word to describe Kaleb. He is extremely competitive in a really good way," Hammersmith said. "He is a great kid, not only on the court, but also off of it in the way that he conducts himself. You don't have to look any further in how competitive Kaleb is in the way he and his brother (Trinity Catholic guard Lucas Hammeke) would play against each other in practice. Those two always went after each other."

As a Celtic, Hammeke ranks high in season and career statistical categories. His 56 3-pointers this year are the most by a Trinity Catholic player in a season, while his 458 points as a senior are third in season scoring and his 152 rebounds are 15th during one campaign. Hammeke is the Celtics' all-time leader in free throws made (244), second in scoring (1,371 points), second in 3-pointers made (127), second in assists (423), fourth in rebounds (430) and ninth in blocked shots (27).

"Every year, you have to get better by working hard. (Working during) the offseason is also a big thing, especially with basketball. You can't just show up in November and be ready to play," Hammeke said. "It takes extra time and having good people around you."

Hammeke shares an unbreakable bond with Hammersmith and his teammates.

"I've had a great coach all four years because he has trusted me and has given me opportunities that I am thankful for. He's helped me along the way," Hammeke said of Hammersmith. "My teammates have been supportive of me, and they play really hard. When I saw how hard they played, I wanted to play hard for them. I think that made everyone better."

Hammersmith said Hammeke was able to take advantage of mismatches in the defenses of opposing teams.

"Kaleb is a total team player who made everybody better," Hammersmith said. "We had a number of players out there that you had to guard, and that always made it nice because (our opponents) couldn't throw junk defenses at Kaleb all of the time."

After he graduates this spring, Hammeke has signed a national letter of intent to attend Fort Hays State to continue his academic and basketball careers in Hays.

"Every aspect of my game needs to take another step up," Hammeke said about playing basketball for the Tigers. "I need to become a better shooter when people guard me. I also need to get stronger so that I can defend better and get past the ball screens."

ALL-AREA BOYS BASKETBALL

FIRST TEAM

Kaleb Hammeke, Sr., Trinity Catholic

Mason Thiessen, Sr., Inman

Payton Froese, Sr., Inman

Brett Lieblm, Sr., Central Plains

Mason Osborne, Sr., St. John-Hudson

SECOND TEAM

Jake Alexander, Sr., McPherson

Ty Berry, Jr., Newton

Tanner Albright, Sr., Kingman

Braden Gerber, Sr., Halstead

Jayden Garrison, Jr., Little River

Tanner Halling, Jr., St. John-Hudson

Devin Ryan, Sr., Central Plains

HONORABLE MENTION

Tate Webster, Sr., Hutchinson

Andrew O'Brien, Sr., Halstead

Trey Patterson, Sr., Cheney

Brayden Marciano, Sr., Remington

Darian Ratzlaff, Sr., Hillsboro

Wes Shaw, Sr., Hillsboro

Alex Hickel, Sr., Central Plains

Kiegan Vogt, Sr., Berean

Cooper Zehr, Burrton

Adam Hall, Central Christian

Karson Waters, Sr., Macksville