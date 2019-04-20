The entire student body of Valley Falls Elementary School spent part of a beautiful spring day at the Lake Perry Slough Creek picnic area. The students were exploring nature to celebrate Earth Day.

In the morning, the kindergarten through third-grade students hiked through the woods, studied the water, learned about bird migration, created art and wrote poems and observations under a brilliant blue sky and canopy of newly budding trees. The fourth through sixth grades joined them for lunch, then the younger students headed back to school while the older ones began their exploration.

This was a pilot program created by a committee of teachers at the school who were charged with designing a new event for the students. It was a way to bring the classroom into nature with cross-curricular activities to encompass science, math, nature, art, language arts and physical activity.

“I’m a science teacher by trade,” said special education teacher Paula Leidel. “It’s the nature and science girl in me. I think that’s why I decided to jump on this committee. This is our backyard. What a perfect place to do Earth Day. Lake Perry is a major flyway for migratory birds, including pelicans, eagles, turions and geese. It’s a gem for our community and our students.”

After lunch, Mandy Bostwick’s fourth-grade class set out on a hike through a wooded area down to the water, where they met with Valley Falls High School environmental science teacher Rod Bunde to study the water quality of the lake. Before he started, the students took a few minutes to journal about their hike in booklets made special for the day. Then they started to gather water samples for an experiment about the clarity of the water.

“I think this is great,” Bostwick said. “And it’s important because people don’t realize how harmful humans can be on our environment. We talked with the kids about the idea of leave no footprint, which means picking up their trash and treating nature with respect.”

Bunde, who brought some of his students along to help, said he thought a day at the lake was important “just to see what’s around them. So many kids aren’t aware of the environment or what’s right here at Lake Perry. It’s just a wonderful opportunity to get outside and experience it.”

Besides hiking and studying the water, the students painted art projects and wrote haiku poems about the day. Leidel had a demonstration of an oil spill for them to study. Plus, Carol Morgan and Terry Mannell from the Topeka Audubon Society talked with them about bird migration.

“If we start them young, I think they’ll have a great interest in birds and nature if they’re exposed to it,” Mannell said.

Morgan added, “I think it’s important for future generations if we intend to retain any of our natural environment. This morning, I was impressed by how knowledgeable some of the children were. I think their parents are already engaged with nature and they want their kids to have the same thing.”

Leidel said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages Lake Perry, was a gracious host. Along with suggesting the location, the corps set up picnic tables and had a water tank ready for them to use.

“The kids are engaged,” Leidel said. “They’re loving being out in nature, and often a lot of the children we serve don’t get a chance to come out here. Some of them have never been on a hike. And boy, we have them hooked, because nature is good for the soul. When you pull them out of the classroom into an environment like this, that lesson goes a long way.”