The in-betweens are hard places.

The scans are completed, but the doctor's appointment isn’t for another week. The tearful email was composed and sent, but there’s no reply in your inbox. The question asked, eye contact made, but silence hangs as pregnant pause waiting in labor for a birth that only comes with an answer yet to be given.

Good Friday was only good because we know that the price Jesus paid was enough. The brutality of that day gave way to the beauty of the resurrection.

What seemed to be defeat, turned around, made an about-face, and showed itself as a victory.

But that was Easter Sunday.

What about Saturday? You know, the day in between.

Disciples were holed up in the upper room, terrified a crowd would drag them out next to their own crosses. They felt trapped in that in-between.

Those who loved Jesus wept bitterly as their precious friend, leader, and savior had been ripped from their embrace and a hole torn inside their heart that seemed beyond healing. They felt bullied by the in-between.

Those planning Jesus' coronation after the triumphal entry, just a week before, now stare blindly into space confused, afraid and destroyed. They felt deceived by the in-between.

It was Saturday, between Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

The in-betweens are never easy, but they come to us all.

It’s the moment when something began, but any sign of ending is beyond your sight. Like a diagnosis followed by treatment, but only percentages and chances are given for a future.

It’s living in the tension of already, not yet. Like believing that God is changing you, but the addiction and the habit still act like they own you.

It’s the faith of believing what God said, even before it takes shape. Like clinging to God's promise of working all things out for good, but seeing nothing but struggle and pain.

It’s the courage to endure the weeping, fight back the darkness, and press on one more day.

Easter is the annual reminder that our God loved us enough to send His one and only Son that whosoever believes in Him would not perish, but have everlasting life.

It’s an annual drama portraying the sacrifice of the innocent to redeem the lives of the guilty.

It is the passion of God's love for us displayed in the sacrifice of Jesus for you, for me, for all of us.

And it’s also a reminder, that life is full of Saturdays. Not sweet days off, with time to mow the yard.

But, those hideously long in-betweens. The fear that death has won. The fear the battle is lost. The fear that the fight is over.

But my brothers and my sisters, that was Friday. Sunday is coming.

Oh victory in Jesus, my Savior, forever

He sought me, and He bought me with His redeeming blood

He loved me 'ere I knew Him and all my love is due Him

He plunged me to victory beneath the cleansing flood ("Victory in Jesus," E. M. Bartlett‎, 1939)



Andy Addis is lead pastor at CrossPoint Church.