The Franklin County severe weather team had a good practice session Wednesday night. The southeastern part of the county was hit with severe weather and the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning, but no tornadoes were spotted according to Thomas Winter, Franklin County Emergency Management coordinator.

Winter said the storm produced up to dime-size hail, a little wind and a lot of rain. He said there was some minor flooding issues Thursday morning. Winter said the storm produced 2.5 to 3 inches of rain in the southern half of the county, while Ottawa received 1.26 inches and the Pomona area around .75 inches.

The only real glitch was a malfunction of the Rantoul sirens. Winter said the sirens were being checked to find out what the issue was so they can get back in operation.

“We used Cutler Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office to go and do the warning,” Winter said.

He said people should not wait for a siren to sound before taking action during a storm.

“If you are betting on the siren, you are betting on failure,” Winter said. “The warning system is multi-faceted. We try to push it out in several different modes. It is a whole community approach when it comes to thunderstorm and tornado warnings. Everybody needs to be aware.

“When a tornado warning goes out, it is a call to action. Seek shelter first. Get into your safe spot then seek information.”

Winter said sirens were not activated in areas of the county not effected by the storm.

“We want to sound the sirens for the people that are going to be effected,” he said. “We don’t want to get people complacent to sirens and complacent to warnings...then my warnings are useless. That is why we did not sound the sirens for Ottawa.”

Winter said the exercise was good to go through. He said the storm had elements of spawning severe weather so the National Weather Service issued the tornado warning.

“As far as I know, there was never any touch downs from that squall line that came through,” he said. “The storm was just funny enough the National Weather Service did not feel comfortable enough leaving it with a thunderstorm warning. We saw some wall clouds and stud clouds. We had some good rotation in clouds.”

Winter said they all worked together to get the information to the people in the affected areas.

“Once you get in the groove, everything was just fine,” Winter said. “We got to use the new radio system last year on storm spotting. We worked out some little things.”

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT’S ROLE

During storm season, the emergency management team watches radar and talks with the National Weather Service on what they are seeing and feeling about a particular storm, Winter said.

“We look further back what the storms are doing and what the history is,” he said. “If we have a storm producing tornadoes, it gives us an idea what we might be getting ready to [see]. Once they start getting closer to the county, we might make a decision if we are going to activate the storm spotters or not.”

Each of the storm spotters have a copy of the severe weather plan put together by emergency management.

“All our spotters have a pre-determined location that they go to,” Winter said. “My job is to keep them abreast of what is going on, what we are seeing on radar and what we are getting from the National Weather Service. It is a two-way street. The National Weather Service will call me to ask what the guys on the ground are seeing.”

The storm spotters give out information as the storms roll through the county.

“One person from their agency talks to us on what they are seeing,” Winter said. “We had probably 20 people out [Wednesday] and if everybody is trying to talk to me at once, we don’t get anything accomplished. It stream lines the information flow.”

He said storm spotters also do damage assessment after the storm leaves the area to see if there are any major situations.

“That is why we utilize rural fire departments for that because they are already out,” Winter said.

Winter said emergency management stays on duty until the storms pass and the damage assessment is finished.