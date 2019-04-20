Sheriff Office News

Arrest

• 9:43 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Brenden Cole Robbins, 22, Ottawa, on two failure to appear warrants from Douglas County and Baldwin City Police Department.

Accidents

• 2:56 p.m. Wednesday, 3700 block of I-35, Daniel Woodard, 57, Waverly, was southbound when a ladder affixed to the top of his 2007 Ford van came loose and fell onto the roadway. A 2018 Toyota Camry driven by Jamie Swanson, 39, Pomona, struck the ladder causing an unknown amount of damage to the undercarriage of her car.

• 8:44 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of Labette Road, Ottawa, Mollie Brown, 22, Ottawa, was driving a 2005 Ford Mustang eastbound when she struck a deer.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrest

• 8:28 p.m. Wednesday, Seventh/Eisenhower, Ottawa, Lester Caleb, 47, Ottawa, for DUI, flee/elude, reckless driving, interference with law enforcement, improper driving on landed roadways, fail to yield the right of way after committing a traffic infraction.

Theft

• 10:24 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of S. Cherry St., Ottawa, a 31-year-old Osawatomie female reported an unknown individual stole items and damaged her property.

Incidents

• 8:48 a.m. Thursday, 1300 block of S. Ash St., Ottawa, a 53-year-old Ottawa female reported damage to a vehicle.

• 9:12 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of N. Hemlock St., Ottawa, it was reported an adult male was in need of care.

• 3:23 p.m. Thursday, 2000 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 68-year-old Perkins, Oklahoma, male reported an unknown suspect shot a window with a BB gun.

Accident

• 2:42 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of N. Cherry St., Ottawa, a 2013 Toyota Tundra driven by David Hass, 64, Richmond, and a 2004 Chevrolet Trail Blazer driven by Gunner Thompson, 27, Williamsburg, were backing out of separate driveways and struck each other in the roadway. Thompson was cited for operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Wednesday: 700 block of Main St., recovered property.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with 14 medical calls Tuesday through Sunday.