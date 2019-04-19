1. Space Out Saturday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Cosmosphere, 1100 N. Plum St., Hutchinson. For information: 620-662-2305, carlas@cosmo.org. Family day at the Cosmosphere with free programming for kids. Join us every third Saturday for our free, kid-friendly, fun and educational Space Out Saturday! Plus, don't miss our guided tours at noon, 2 and 4 p.m.

2. Women's Self Defense: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, American Karate & Martial Science, 526 E. 4th Ave., Hutchinson. For information: 620-665-3800, americankarate1@prodigy.net. This is an interactive workshop for females ages 13 and older. You will learn skills for your protection. This workshop is lead by Master Instructor Tommy Williams and his all-female Defensive Tactics and Self Defense Team. This is for serious participants, high-schoolers, college students, teachers, law enforcement or anyone who may be a high risk for sexual and domestic assault.

3. Nickerson Community Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. Saturday, 200 W. Ave A, Nickerson. For information: 620-694-7902, jberridge@cox.net. Easter egg hunt for kids 12 years old and younger. Area divided into five age groups and a handicapped area. Arrive early to get pictures and a special egg from the Nickerson Easter Bunny. About 4,000 plastic, filled Easter eggs and 90 pounds of loose candy will be hidden.

4. Dustin Pittsley Band: 8-11:30 p.m. Saturday, The Red Shed, 6607 N. Old K-61 highway, Hutchinson. Cost: $15. For information: www.eventbrite.com/e/dustin-pittsley-band-tickets-56068670904. Enjoy a night of a collection of confident rock with a funky Americana twist.

5. Horticulture Club Plant Sale: 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dillon Nature Center, 3002 East 30th Avenue, Hutchinson. For information: 6206637411, jgallagher@hutchrec.com. Celebrate Earth Day with Horticulture Club's perennial plant sale.

6. Popovich Comedy Pet Theater: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, McPherson Opera House, 219 S. Main St., McPherson. An advocate of homeless pets and International Circus Star, Gregory Popovich, and 30 shelter-rescue pets star in “Popovich Comedy Pet Theater” with two performances at the McPherson Opera House. The show is a unique blend of physical comedy, award-winning juggling, and the extraordinary talents of more than 30 rescued performing pets. Voted Best Family Show in Las Vegas! “The New Yorker” magazine named Gregory Popovich “one of the world’s best physical comedians.” Tickets are $22-$32, plus a $4 preservation fee. Student tickets are all-inclusive at $12. Purchase tickets at www.mcphersonoperahouse.org, call 620-241-1952 or visit the box office at 219 S. Main St., McPherson.