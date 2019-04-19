VALLEY CENTER — The Newton High School baseball team fell to Valley Center 6-4 Thursday in non-league play in Valley Center.

Newton’s game against Wichita East in the triangular was rained out.

Newton scored in the top of the first on a two-run Zach Kennell double. Aaron Diehl came back with an RBI single for the Hornets in the bottom of the first.

Matt Eldridge hit an RBI single for Newton in the fourth inning. Josh Edson drove in a run on a sacrifice.

The Hornets scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game. Jared Newton hit into a fielder’s choice to drive in a run. Eli Debaun hit a two-run single.

Valley Center took the lead in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI ground out for Gavin Adams and a Blayne Hightower RBI single.

Diehl finished three for three hitting for Valley Center. Jesse Johnson went two for two.

Kennell and Eldridge both finished two for three hitting. Henry Claassen went two for four.

Payton Graham pitched six innings for the win for Valley Center, allowing four runs on seven hits with a walk and five strikeouts. Wyatt Hager pitched the seventh inning for the save, allowing a base-runner on an error and striking out one.

Gavin Cusick went 4.2 innings for Newton with a no-decision, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Griffin Davis took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits with a walk.

Valley Center is 4-7. Newton falls to 1-10 and hosts Hutchinson at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Klein-Scott Field.

Newton;200;200;0;—4;7;0

Val.Ctr.;100;032;x;—6;10;1

Cusick, G.Davis (L) 5 and Seirer; Graham (W), Hager (S) 7 and Debaun.