Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 1:45 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St, Ottawa, Lonny Lee Clark, 31, Ottawa, for a Franklin County contempt of court warrant. Clark was released on his own recognizance.

• 2:45 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St, Ottawa, Trevel J. Snoddy, 32, of Kansas City, Missouri, on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

Accidents

• 6:30 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of US-59, Richmond, Alexander Jones IV, 23, of Richmond, was northbound in a 2015 Chevy pickup when he struck a deer. • 7:49 a.m. Monday, Fifth and Truman St., Pomona, Caden Hamilton, 18, Pomona, was driving a 2015 Dodge Journey and struck a 2017 GMC Arcadia driven by Amand Lively, 26, Pomona. Lively was taken to Ransom Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. Two other small children in her car, and another passenger in Hamilton’s car were not injured.

• 7:21 a.m. Tuesday, K-68/Eisenhower, Ottawa, Jadyn Wiederholdt, 14, Ottawa, was southbound on Eisenhower and as she entered the intersection in her 2007 Toyota was struck by a 2003 Chevy driven by William Mayo, 16, Ottawa.

Incidents

• 10:28 a.m. Monday, 3800 block of Tennessee Road, Ottawa, a 57-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown subject drove their vehicle through a fence. This subject was later identified as Roger Wright, 59, Baldwin. A report is being forwarded to the county attorney’s office for dailure to report an accident.

• 8:13 a.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of Rock Creek Road, a 54-year-old Pomona female reported an unknown subject damaged a mailbox.

Theft

• 6:06 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Galveston St., Princeton, an 84-year-old Princeton male reported the theft of two vehicle ramps by a known subject.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 12:04 p.m. Monday, 200 block of E. Eighth St., Ottawa, Kyana Evans, 26, fon an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• No time Monday, 900 block of Highland St., Ottawa, Alfred Lohman, 53, Ottawa, for possession of opiates/narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped on a traffic infraction.

• 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of E. Fourth St., Ottawa, Carl Damron, Jr., 32, Ottawa, for an active Anderson County warrant after being contacted on a suspicious activity call.

Accident

• 12:18 p.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of S. Princeton St., a 2006 Dodge driven by Deborah Stobaugh, 63, Hudson, Florida, struck a 2011 Toyota driven by David Julich, 70, Humboldt.

Incident

• 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of S. Ash St., it was reported that two juveniles had ran away. The juveniles were later located.

Wellsville Police Department News

Monday: 200 block of Ash St., juvenile matter; 300 block of W. Fourth St., debris in roadway; 300 block of Walnut St., odor complaint; 200 block of E. Sixth St., juvenile matter; 300 block of W. Fourth St., assist other agency; 400 block of Pendleton Avenue, suspicious subject.

Tuesday: 800 block of Main St., traffic complaint; 700 block of Main St., medical call; 200 block of Locust St., accident; 300 block of Maple St., suspicious activity.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with seven medical calls on Monday.