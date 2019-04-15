If you're looking for the perfect spring day to be outside enjoying nature, Monday may be your day.

Highs in the Topeka area are expected to reach the mid-70s, with plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday promises to be even warmer, with a high in the lower-80s.

Look for a chance for showers Tuesday night and Wednesday, when highs should be around 80 once again.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service office in Topeka:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Wednesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

• Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy.

• Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.