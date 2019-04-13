Note: Results of several events were not available at deadline.

The Newton High School track teams claimed one title in the elite division of the Shocker Pre-State Classic Thursday and Friday at Cessna Stadium.

There were athletes from seven area schools in competition. Most events were in three divisions — elite, Classes 6-5-4A and Classes 3-2-1A. Some non-standard high school events were competed in a single division.

Newton’s Kalli Anderson won the elite division of the girls’ 100-meter dash in 12.29 second. Newton took third in the elite girls’ 4x100-meter relay in 50.92. The two teams ahead of Newton were both from out of state.

Maggie Remsberg finished second in the elite girls’ 100-meter high hurdles in 15.30, missing the title by .07 seconds. Remsberg took third in the elite 300-meter low hurdles in 46.34.

Savannah Garcia finished 10th in the girls’ elite triple jump in 32-11.

Rebecca Raymundo took third in the girls’ 6-4A 100-meter high hurdles in 16.92.

Newton’s Jerik Ochoa took third in the boys’ elite 110-meter high hurdles in 14.87 and sixth in the boys’ elite 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 41.61. The Newton boys took fifth in the elite 4x100-meter relay in 45.01. Zachary Garcia took sixth in the elite high jump at 6-1 1/4. Malicai Coleman finished seventh in the boys’ elite long jump in 19-9 3/4.

Eli Blaufuss finished third in the 6-4A boys’ 400-meter dash in 52.58. Ethan Entz finished fifth in the boys’ 6-4A discus in 136-10.

Sedgwick’s Grace Thompson finished fifth in the girls’ elite shot put in 37-0 1/4. Thompson took second in the 3-1A 100-meter dash in 12.91 seconds. Rogers was fourth in the 3-1A 400-meter dash in 1:03.76.

Hesston’s Celbi Richardson finished seventh in the girls’ elite shot put in 36-9. Elise Kaiser was eighth in the elite girls’ 400-meter dash in 1:04.70. Kaiser was third in the 3-1A girls’ 800-meter run in 2:29.45.

Caryn Yoder took third in the 3-1A 100-meter dash in 13.07 seconds.

Parker Roth took 13th in the boys’ elite 100-meter dash in 11.84. Nicholas Arnold took third in the 3-1A boys’ 110-meter high hurdles in 17.15.

The Halstead boys took second in the 3-1A 4x800-meter relay in 8:45.99. Conner Boyd tied for sixth in the 3-1A 100-meter dash in 11.827.

Halstead’s 4x800-meter relay team finished fourth in the 3-1A division in 10:49.95. Shaeley Day finished fifth in the girls’ 3-1A shot put in 32-11 1/4. Parker Schroeder finished fifth in the girls’ 3-1A 800-meter run in 2:33.26.

Thursday’s results

Berean Academy’s Erin Topham finished sixth in the girls’ elite division of the 1,600-meter run in 5:38.32.

Newton’s Alaina Stucky finished ninth in the girls’ elite division of the 3,00-meter run in 12:50.12.

Erik Jantz took fifth in the 6-4A 3,200-meter run in 10:31.05.

Halstead’s Parker Schroeder won the 3-1A girls’ 1,600-meter run in 5:44.20.

Aric Propst finished fourth in the Class 3-1A boys’ javelin in 145-4.

Remington’s Lucy Brown finished second in the 3-1A girls’ 3,200-meter run in 12:41.80.

Asher Brownb took second in the 3-1A boys’ 3,200-meter run in 10:47.35.

(New.-Newton, Hal.-Halstead, Hes.-Hesston, Sed.-Sedgwick, Bur.-Burrton, Rem.-Remington, BA-Berean Academy)

GIRLS

3-1A Javelin — 8. Shelby Clark Hes. 103-6, 19. Harley Ferralez 78-9.

3-1A 1,600-m. run — 1. Parker Schroeder Hal. 5:44.20, 9. Lucy Brown Rem. 6:01.06, 15. Kaia Siebert Hal. 6:11.39.

6-4A 1,600-m. run — 21. Gabrielle Mayes New. 6:16.53.

Elite 1,600-m. run — 6. Erin Topham BA 5:38.22.

3-1A 3,200-m. run — 2. Lucy Brown Rem. 12:41.80, 7. Harley Ferralez Hes. 13:29.44, 8. Audrey Van Zelfden Rem. 13:31.95.

Elite 3,200-meter run — 9. Alaina Stucky New. 12:50.12.

BOYS

6-1A Hammer throw — 8. Kade Crittenden Hes. 94-1.

3-1A Javelin — 4. Aric Propst Hal. 145-4.

6-4A Javelin — 12. Kenyon Forest New. 133-4, 13. Matthew McBeth New. 129-0.

6-1A 2,000-m. steeplechase — 24. Jordyn Vogt Hes. 8:06.06, 25. Joey Kueker Hes. 8:21.07.

3-1A 1,600-m. run — 7. Asher Brown Rem. 5:05.85, 10. Johnny Yang Hes. 5:07.82, 17. Tokiwa Armstrong Bur. 5:22.27, 26. Lucas Leis Bur. 5:32.75.

6-4A 1,600-m. run — 10. Noah Massanari New. 4:56.02.

3-1A 3,200-m. run — 2. Asher Brown Rem. 10:47.35, 16. Joey Kueker Hes. 12:01.58.

6-4A 3,200-m. run — 5. Erik Jantz New. 10:31.05, 21. Luke Schmidt New. 11:11.88.

Friday’s results

Note: Relay lineups listed include alternates.

GIRLS

6-4A Triple jump — 12. Hayley Loewen New. 31-8 1/2.

Elite Triple jump — 10. Savannah Garcia New. 32-11.

3-1A Shot put — 5. Shaeley Day Hal. 32-11 1/4, 21. Emma Villines Rem. 27-2.

6-4A Shot put — 10. Kayla Mwangi New. 31-11 1/2.

Elite Shot put — 5. Grace Thompson Sed. 37-0 1/4, 7. Celbi Richardson Hes. 36-9.

3-1A Pole vault — 11. Olivia Thompson 7-0 1/2, 12. Ellie Van Zelfden Rem. 7-0 1/2.

3-1A 4x800-m. relay — 4. Halstead (Siebert, Siebert, Johnson, Schroeder) 10:49.95, 11. Halstead (Vogt, Ferralez, Thompson, Lais, Kaiser) 11:44.41.

6-4A 4x800-m. relay — 9. Newton (Antonowich, Stucky, Slechta, Bartel, Adams, Mathews) 11:06.13.

6-4A 100-m. HH — 3. Rebecca Raymundo New. 16.92.

Elite 100-m. HH — 2. Maggie Remsberg New. 15.30.

3-1A 100-m. dash — 2. Grace Thompson Sed. 13.07, 3. Caryn Yoder Hes. 13.07, 9. Emily Friesen Hes. 13.45, 20. McKinsie Hoopes Bur. 14.11.

6-4A 100-m. dash — 16. Alexis Valle-Ponds New. 13.73.

Elite 100-m. dash — 1. Kalli Anderson New. 12.29.

3-1A 4x100-m. relay — 7. Hesston (Vogt, Yoder, Koehn, Friesen, Kaiser, Thompson) 54.39, 14. Burrton (Ducimetiere, Salgado, Zehr, Hoopes, Watson) 58.33.

Elite 4x100-m. relay — 3. Newton (Valle-Ponds, Remsberg, Varpness, Anderson, Nicholson, Loewen, Stokes) 50.92.

Elite 400-m. dash — 8. Elise Kaiser Hes. 1:04.70.

3-1A 400-m. dash — 4. Emma Rogers Sed. 1:03.76.

6-4A 400-m. dash — 23. Natalia Varpness New. 1:06.56.

3-1A 300-m. LH — 17. Lydia Bumgarner Rem. 54.96, 18. Naesha Ducimetiere Bur. 55.26.

6-4A 300-m. LH — 14. Rebecca Raymundo New. 51.61.

Elite 300-m. LH — 3. Maggie Remsberg New. 46.34.

3-1A 800-m. run — 3. Elise Kaiser Hes. 2:29.45, 5. Parker Schroeder Hal. 2:33.26, 7. Emma Rogers Sed. 2:35.20, 16. Ellie Van Zelfden Rem. 2:40.49, 27. Hannah Baumann Bur. 2:52.60.

6-4A 800-m. run – 18. Megan Bartel New. 2:40.52, 21. Lindsey Antonowich New. 2:41.66.

BOYS

6-4A Long jump — 24. Kenyon Forest New. 17-8 3/4.

Elite Long jump — 7. Malacai Coleman New. 19-9 3/4.

Elite High jump — 6. Zachary Garcia New. 6-1 3/4.

3-1A Discus — 13. Doug Grider Hal. 116-1, 14. Garrett Hinz Rem. 115-7, 16. Aric Propst Hal. 114-5, 22. Chet Albin Hes. 107-8, 29. Kade Crittenden Hes. 96-7.

6-4A Discus — 5. Ethan Entz New. 136-10, 20. Damarius Peterson New. 117-7.

3-1A 4x800-m. relay — 2. Halstead 8:45.99, 8. Hesston (Yang, Funk, Kueker, Vogt, Esau, Slater) 9:26.26, 12. Remington (Fee, Brown, Lewis, Thiessen, Day) 9:37.04, 14. Burrton (Leis, Canada, Armstrong, Swartz, Hernandez) 9:56.71.

6-4A 4x800-m. relay — 13. Newton (Jantz, Massanari, Hodge, Edwards, Negrete, Gaeddert, Lane) 9:07.18.

Elite 110-m. HH — 3. Jerik Ochoa New. 14.87.

3-1A 110-m. HH — 3. Nicholas Arnold Hes. 17.15.

Elite 100-m. dash — 13. Parker Roth Hes. 11.84.

3-1A 100-m. dash — t6. Conner Boys Hal. 11.827, 19. Owen Thiel Rem. 12.10.

6-4A 100-m. dash — 39. Rogello Payan New. 12.25.

Elite 4x100-m. relay — 5. Newton (Ochoa, Blaufuss, Thompson, Garcia, Wilmore-Lemus, Payan) 45.01.

3-1A 4x100-meter relay — 9. Halstead (Grider, Gerber, Propst, Boyd) 46.80, 11. Hesston (Vogt, Arnold, Slater, Roth, Esau) 46.86.

3-1A 400-m. dash — 14. Trayce Thiessen Rem. 56.36, 18. Toby Lewis Rem. 57.34, 23. Garrett Slated 58.09, 26. Bryan Swartz Bur. 59.30, 30. Branden Esau Hes. 1:01.97.

6-4A 400-m. dash — 3. Eli Blaufuss New. 52.58, 14. Joel Thompson 54.78.

Elite 300-m. IH — 6. Jerik Ochoa New. 41.61.