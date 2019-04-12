Staff reports

Friday

Apr 12, 2019 at 8:13 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.19; Corn $3.43; Milo $3.00; Soybeans $7.88

PCP prices: Wheat $4.15; Corn $3.47; Milo/cwt. $5.41; Soybeans $8.15

Scoular: Wheat $4.19; Corn $3.73; Milo $3.43; Soybeans $8.38