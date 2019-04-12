Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.19; Corn $3.43; Milo $3.00; Soybeans $7.88
PCP prices: Wheat $4.15; Corn $3.47; Milo/cwt. $5.41; Soybeans $8.15
Scoular: Wheat $4.19; Corn $3.73; Milo $3.43; Soybeans $8.38
Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.19; Corn $3.43; Milo $3.00; Soybeans $7.88
PCP prices: Wheat $4.15; Corn $3.47; Milo/cwt. $5.41; Soybeans $8.15
Scoular: Wheat $4.19; Corn $3.73; Milo $3.43; Soybeans $8.38
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.