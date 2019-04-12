McPHERSON — Fans of the musical comedy series Church Basement Ladies will finally get to know more about the men of East Cornucopia Lutheran Church in the new production “Rise Up O Men!” at the McPherson Opera House. Performances are at 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the opera house, 219 S. Main St., McPherson.

This sidesplitting, uplifting peek into the lives of the rural Norwegian Lutherans who audiences first fell in love with in 2005 is the sixth chapter of the story begun in the original Church Basement Ladies. "Rise Up O Men" features familiar faces: Mrs. Mavis Gilmerson, Mrs. Vivian Snustad, and Mrs. Karin Engleson who would never leave the basement kitchen unattended, of course (who would make bars for the youth group meeting?). But as they busy themselves with preparations for their church’s participation in the town’s 1964 Centennial Celebration, we get to see their comings and goings from the eyes of the menfolk, who have their own problems to solve. Karin’s husband Elroy, farmer Carl and Great War vet Arlo are joined in brotherhood by series staple Pastor E.L. Gunderson. Their camaraderie unites them as they deal with furnace salesmen, looming retirement, rival Protestant denominations, the Pastor’s bad jokes, and Arlene’s even-worse cooking.

The series of Church Basement Ladies productions are inspired by the bestselling book "Growing Up Lutheran" by Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Nelson.

Church Basement Ladies "Rise Up O Men" is generously sponsored by Dan and Colleen Bruce and Tyler and Mary Hughes. Ticket prices range from $25-$35, plus a $4 preservation fee. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.mcphersonoperahouse.org, call (620) 241-1952, or visit the box office at 219 S. Main Street, McPherson. A discounted group rate of 10 or more is available by calling the box office.