Canton-Galva and Moundridge compete in Marion

MARION — Both Canton-Galva High School and Moundridge High school track and field team competed in the CTKL meet in Marion on Tuesday.

The Eagles' boys team took second, and the girls finished fifth for Canton-Galva. Leading for the boys was Kinser Colgin, who won both of his hurdle events and the triple jump. Also, Morgan Becker won the 3200, and Jerry Bradbury was victorious in the long jump. With the score of 107 points, the boys fell short to Solomon High School (123). Canton-Galva was without Chase Klinkerman, Tyson Struber and Tia Moddelmog. Madison Leach was placed first in the long jump for the Lady Eagles.

Moundridge boys took fifth with a total of 60 points. The first-place finishes came from Kevin Vivanco in the high jump, Caleb Samlund in the 800 and the 4x100 relay team that included Samlund, Vivanco, Gage Diederich and Dan Kaufman

For the Lady Wildcats, Jamaya O'Quinn continued to dominate in the tracks as she won gold in the 100 and 200. Emma Green also finished first in the 300 hurdles. Moundridge girls ended up finishing in fourth with 36 points.

Three Mac County Schools travel to Hillsboro



HILLSBORO — Inman, Elyria Christian and Little River High School all competed in Hillsboro on Tuesday during the six-team track and field event, hosted by Hillsboro High School.

On the girls' side, Inman was placed second behind Hesston with 104 points. Elyria finished third with 78 and Little River scored 60, putting them fourth. Hesston girls team would be victorious with 189 points.

For the boys, it was a tight race for Inman, Hillsboro and Hesston. Hillsboro ended up winning with 126 points. Hesston took second with 123 and Inman took third with 105. Elyria scored 69 points, placing them fourth and Little River was sixth with 26.

The highlight for Elyria was Jackson Stone, finishing first in both the 200 and 400.

