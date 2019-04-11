Thousands of people crowded the streets of downtown Topeka on a Sunday morning nearly 24 years ago to watch a 14-story building come tumbling down during the first implosion in the city’s history.

This week's "History Guy" video at CJOnline.com focuses on the implosion of the former First National Bank building, which took place on June 18, 1995.

Topeka Capital-Journal archives show the long-standing landmark at 535 S. Kansas Ave. had been part of the downtown skyline since it was built in 1932.

AmVestors Financial Group reduced that building to a pile of rubble to make way for the construction of a five-story AmVestors office building, which stands at the same site.

Police blocked off nearby streets to keep people safe as Minneapolis-based Engineered Demolition Inc. carried out the implosion at 9 a.m. under a cloudless blue sky.

After a series of small explosions, that building "seemed to melt, collapsing in huge plumes of cream-colored dust,” The Capital-Journal reported.

The newspaper told how 10-year-old Shelly Workman and 13-year-old Amber Anderson — standing at 7th and S. Kansas Avenue — heard four quick, loud blasts and saw a tower of smoke where the building had once stood.

"The two girls were awestruck, their expressions of excitement, mingled with fear, echoing the sentiment of the crowd," the article said. "Some spectators were forced to run for cover as the thick cloud of gray-cream smoke rose and dispersed down Kansas Avenue."

The debris fell pretty much as planned, leaving a 2½-story pile of rubble, and no one was hurt.

The implosion was described as being "picture perfect" by Eric Kelly, demolition specialist and founder of Engineered Demolition Inc.

One cracked window was reported at the nearby Kansas AFL-CIO offices at 110 S.W. 6th.

The cloudless sky allowed much of the force of the sound concussion from the implosion to travel upward, instead of outward, where it might have done more damage.

The city’s second and most recent building implosion came Dec. 13, 1998, bringing down a structure located south of the Kansas River and just north of N.E. Quincy and Crane streets.

LindySpring Water Co. owner John Levin owned the vacant building, which was constructed in 1886 and had been part of the John Morrell meatpacking plant until it closed in 1951.

Implosions were also used to bring down the former Topeka Boulevard Bridge in 2006 and the Willard Bridge in 2017.