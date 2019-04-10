A warm, windy day is on tap for the Topeka area on Wednesday, as highs should top out in the lower-80s this afternoon with winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

A cold front will enter the area overnight, dropping high temperatures into the mid-50s on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Highs should return to the lower-70s on Monday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

• Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

• Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

• Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

• Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

• Saturday night: A chance of showers before 1am, then a chance of rain after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

• Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

• Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

• Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.