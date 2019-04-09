All it took was one opportunistic play up front to get Salina South's girls on the board.

A solid individual effort helped the Cougars seal the deal.

The Cougars scored early and late, turning the rest over to their defense Monday night as they shut out Buhler, 2-0, at Salina Stadium.

"I think we're starting to come together as a family," said junior Brooke Renshaw, who scored South's first goal in the sixth minute. "We're coming out with a fire and keeping our intensity up."

A Buhler miscue at the back was all it took for the Cougars to grab the lead on the way to their second straight victory and fourth in their last five games. The Crusaders tried to play a ball back to goalkeeper Jessi Ferneau, who was off her line near the top of the box for a challenge, and Renshaw was ready and waiting.

"I just pounced on it, took one touch and got it in the corner," Renshaw said. "I just had to get around (the keeper)."

Renshaw got clear at the top left center of the box and rolled it inside the right post.

"One of the things we do with our forwards is a high press," said South coach Trey Crow, whose Cougars improved to 5-3. "The higher up the field, the better chance you have, and Brooke has a relentless work ethic.

"She stole it and put it in the goal. Brook had a nice, composed finish."

The Cougars outshot Buhler, 15-5, putting seven on frame. But the Crusaders (5-2) had chances in each half, getting behind the defense only to be denied by goalkeeper Lizzy Franco.

In the fourth minute, Alex Hutton headed a ball forward on the left wing, beat the defender and fired near post, but Franco was there to direct it wide. The Crusaders nearly found Hutton with another through ball in the 51st minute, but Franco came off her line and got there first.

South turned up the offensive pressure in the second half and had three golden opportunities before freshman Brooklynn Needham finally cashed in.

Madalyn Crow sent a ball down the left flank toward Needham, who took several touches before turning towards goal and burying it far post in the 68th minute.

"I just made a run down the left side, cut in front of (the defender) and took a shot to the far side," said Needham, who came on as a substitute in the third minute when midfielder Alexxa Nunemaker took a shot to the head and was done for the night. "It was one of those shots that just felt right.

"A lot of times I go forward and wait too long."

The goal came less than a minute after Alex Liles took on a defender and broke free into the box, only to hit the right post. In the 56th minute, Needham got her head on a cross from Whitney Young on the right wing but directed it wide left.

"I felt in the second half we really picked up our intensity," Needham said.

South will be back in at home Thursday against Derby.