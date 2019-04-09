The Bethel College football team concluded its spring drills with its annual spring game Saturday at Joe W. Goering Field.
No scores were kept as the offense went against the defense.
Bethel resumes practices in August.
The Bethel College football team concluded its spring drills with its annual spring game Saturday at Joe W. Goering Field.
No scores were kept as the offense went against the defense.
Bethel resumes practices in August.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.