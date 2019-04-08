Staff reports

Monday

Apr 8, 2019 at 8:16 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.19; Corn $3.46; Milo $3.03; Soybeans $7.94

PCP prices: Wheat $4.19; Corn $3.49; Milo/cwt. $5.45; Soybeans $8.17

Scoular: Wheat $4.19; Corn $3.76; Milo $3.46; Soybeans $8.45