The Thomas More Prep Marian softball team fell 11-1 and 12-2 in a doubleheader against Class 6A Garden City on Thursday at TMP.
The Monarchs finished with nine hits on the day while Garden City compiled 25.
In Game 1, Kyleigh Allen had a triple while Emillee Augustine doubled. Emily Schulte had two hits for the Monarchs in the second game and Sophia Coulter had a double.
Allen pitched both games for TMP.
The Monarchs will play host to Ellis on Tuesday.
TMP SOCCER FALLS TO DODGE CITY
The Monarch soccer team dropped a 3-1 decision to Dodge City on Thursday at Bickle-Schmidt Complex.
TMP will travel to Garden City on Thursday.