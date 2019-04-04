The PHS softball team split with Larned on Tuesday, losing the first game but coming back with a win in the second.
The girls started off a little rough at the beginning of the first game, allowing Larned to get up 4-0 by the second inning. However, Pratt was able to come back with 4 runs in the third inning to make the score 4-5.
The Greenbacks weren’t able to stay with Larned throughout the rest of the game and ended with their first loss of the season, 6-10.
The second game was a battle for both teams and Pratt was ready for a fight. The Indians found themselves in the lead by the end of the third quarter, 5-2, but Pratt didn’t let them have it for long and came back, scoring 4 runs in the next inning.
It was back and forth throughout the rest of the game until Pratt scored a run in the seventh inning to pull ahead by one. They stopped Larned from scoring anymore and took the win, 11-10. Pratt now has a record of 3-1 on the season.
They return home next Tuesday to take on the Hoisington Cardinals.
Pratt softball splits games with Larned
The PHS softball team split with Larned on Tuesday, losing the first game but coming back with a win in the second.