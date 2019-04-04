Topeka police were investigating a report of a shooting Thursday morning after officers said a woman who was injured showed up at a south-side gas station.

Officers and emergency responders were called around 10:25 a.m. to a Phillips 66 gas station at S.W. 37th and Plaza Drive, where they found the woman.

Lt. Andrew Beightel said the woman told AMR she had been shot, but Topeka police determined the injury was powder burns due to being near a gun that went off.

Beightel said the woman would only say the incident occurred in North Topeka and was uncooperative.

The woman's injuries were believed to be minor. She was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital for treatment.

Topeka police officer Dominic Yancy said at the scene that the injured woman had driven herself in a red pickup truck to the gas station. She went inside the gas station, where a clerk called 911.

Police could be seen talking to the woman as she sat inside the pickup truck, which was parked on the west side of the gas station. The woman later was seen getting out of the pickup truck under her own power.

AMR personnel were on the scene for about 45 minutes before they transported the woman to the hospital.