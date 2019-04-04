Send events to:

Thursday 4

VFW Post 1432 Auxiliary bingo: Doors open at 11 a.m., bingo at 1p.m., 1108 W. Crawford.

VITA—Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: 1-6 p.m., 145-B S. Santa Fe. Free tax assistance. (785) 829-8135.

Free yoga for veterans with Melanie Back: 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 1432, 1108 W. Crawford.

Encounter with Zombie Culture—Myth and/or Fascination?: 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 122 N. Eighth. Presenter: Cécile Accilien, Ph.D. Free program hosted by Smoky Hill Museum. (785) 309-5776.

LOGAN—Floral Design class: 7 p.m., Hansen Museum, 110 W. Main. Cost: $25, registration required. (785) 689-4846.

McPHERSON — Tracing Your Line in McPherson County: 6:30 p.m., McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin. Free program for beginners; registration required:

(620) 245-2570.

Friday 5

Salina Area Veterans' Coffee Group: 9:30 a.m., Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe. Enter on north side through the red door.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: 1 p.m., Eagles Club, 146 N. Seventh.

Art at the Nook: 4-7 p.m., The Flower Nook, 208 E. Iron. Kayann Ausherman exhibit, Religious Icons from Orthodox Church members, Pysanky Eggs by Carole Pantle, " Religious Landmarks" by photographer Mark Otey.

"Art Factory 19": 4-5:30 p.m., Salina Public Library. Salina High School Central Visual Art Department presents the best of mass produced artwork for AP Studio class by 19 senior students.

"(Human) Nature" First Friday reception for Darren Morawitz with music by Dex Umekubo: 4:30-6 p.m., Visual Voices Gallery at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Salina, 901 Beatrice.

Bootleg Mercy: 5 p.m., True Betty Boutique, 108 N. Santa Fe.

Drawings and Paintings by Nancy Williams: 5- 9:30 p.m., Salina Country Club, 2101 E. Country Club.

"From Sunflowers to the Serengeti": Jaci Novak. 5-7 p.m., Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat, 120 N. Santa Fe.

Spoil Me Silly "Ladies Night Out" at The Temple: 6-9 p.m., Masonic Temple, 336 S. Santa Fe.

Free admission, Ladies! Bring your friends for Retail Therapy! Relax and enjoy our Signature Pampering Services. All while enjoying prizes and cash bar!

Jolly Mixers bingo: 6:30 p.m. mini bingo, regular bingo 7:30, Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly.

"Proceeding Inward" photographic exhibit by Chris Dahlquist: 7 p.m., KWU, 100 E. Claflin.

Salina Astronomy Club SkyWatch - Star Party at The Land Institute: 7-10:30 p.m., 2440 E. Water Well. (785) 531-9593.

Tony Bowell in concert: 7 p.m., Midwest Music, 210 S. Santa Fe.

"Sunday in the Park with George": 7:30 p.m., Salina Community Theatre 303 E. Iron. Tickets, $20-$35.

Kris Angelis live performance: 8 p.m., The Voo, 249 N. Santa Fe.

LINDSBORG—Fika Swedish Friendship Group and Coffee: 10 a.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 320 N. Main.

LINDSBORG—American Legion Post 140 bingo: Doors open 5:30 p.m., games at 7, 524 E.State.

LINDSBORG — Orfeo Trio Concert: 7 p.m., Sandzén Gallery, 401 N. First. Concert is a part of Sandzén Gallery's 2018-19 chamber music series. (785) 227-2220.

MINNEAPOLIS — Annual Knights of Columbus Fish Fry: 4:30-8 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 117 E. Vine. To Go Meals: (785) 392-2013, (Delivery available in Minneapolis). Cost: $6-$12. (785) 577-7536.