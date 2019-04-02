Dear Heloise: When I'd get a bonus at work, sometimes I wouldn't tell my husband. I ended up feeling guilty, so my hint is to come clean. TELL THE SPOUSE EVERYTHING, and share the wealth. My marriage is better for this. -- Susan R., Fort Wayne, Ind.

Susan, I completely agree with your new M.O. Honesty is always the best policy. And don't worry: If you're longing for a great new outfit, pedicure or designer bag, let him know, make sure it fits in the budget and allow him that new fishing reel or computer game he wants. -- Heloise

LEND AND LET GO

Dear Heloise: My father always said, "Don't lend money that you can't do without." That can apply to anything you lend.

If you lend something to a neighbor, friend or relative and that person doesn't return it, you can "let it go" rather than harbor feelings of resentment, anger, a grudge or anything that will hinder your relationship with him or her. -- Christina Mayo, Athens, Ohio

GARAGES ARE FOR CARS

Dear Heloise: Regarding removing valuables (including the keys) from your car before 9 p.m. to help keep it safe: My minister, in preaching on keeping your life uncluttered materially, reminded the congregation that garages were made to keep cars in! -- Marilyn in California

RIP AND ROLL

Dear Heloise: My vacuum roller brush gets all kinds of hair, yarn, thread, etc., wrapped tightly around it. I figured out that the perfect little tool to remove the debris is a seam ripper. -- Linda C., via email

FLOWER POWER

Dear Heloise: I like to keep my artificial flowers from season to season. I found a good storage solution: I cut a foam tube (like kids use when swimming) into appropriate lengths and insert several flowers. I store them in a box that is taller than the flowers. No more crushed flowers! -- D.H. in Montana

NEW DOC

Dear Heloise: If you or a family member are referred by your doctor or dentist to another physician for treatment, be sure to ascertain whether or not the new doctor participates with your insurance carrier. Exorbitant costs could be incurred for which you are responsible. -- Betsy, via email

CAREFUL CARRY-ON

Dear Heloise: I travel to visit family; I enjoy traveling and love flying. I would like to remind travelers who have carry-ons that it's considerate to be aware of others around you.

It's frightening to have someone turn suddenly in the aisle and you are face to face with a big bag or backpack. Or to be seated when someone is wrestling with a bag that barely fits in the overhead. Be thoughtful, and everyone's trip will be more enjoyable. -- Carole M., East Stroudsburg, Pa.

KEEP IT SIMPLE

Dear Heloise: When leaving a phone message for a business, state your name and callback number clearly, followed by a short message about why you are calling. End with stating your name and number again. -- Jane Z., via email

