I hesitate to use the label "liberal" to anyone or group as it has become somewhat of a horrible word in our culture. Much like "conservative." But, none the less these are the labels I must work with as moderate and centrist are currently out of fashion.

In any case, the new liberal war cry is to do away with the Electoral College. An unattainable goal without the approval of 34 states of our union. So why such outrage? Because each state's electors are equal to their representation in Congress (two senators and a minimum of one representative in the House depending on population). It is not the house representation that bothers these so-called liberals but rather the equal representation in the U.S. Senate. For to these so-called Liberals and Progressives, it is this equality in the Senate that terrifies them and they hope to change. For they do not believe that all states in our national union and thus the people living within are equal.

As a child in grade school, I was taught the preamble of our constitution. I think it bears repeating here: "We the people of the United States in order to form a more perfect union, to establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."

It begins and ends with the people of the United States!

One would think that common sense would dictate that 50 states both rural and urban, standing equal with each other in common bonds are stronger than any petty grievances of the moment.

Jimmie A. Stark

Hutchinson