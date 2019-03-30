ANDALE — The Hesston High School track team opened the season Thursday at the Andale Invitational.

The meet was moved up a day because of the weather. No team scores were kept.

The Swathers were led by Elise Kaiser, who won the 400-meter dash in 1:03.47.

Freshman Caryn Yoder took second in the 200-meter dash in 27.25.

The team of Marisa Vogt, Emily Koehn, Yoder and Kaiser took second in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:22.84.

Koehn took fourth in the triple jump in 31-11 3/4.

The team of Vogt, Harley Ferralez, Danielle Barthelmew and Olivia Lais finished fourth in the 4x800-meter relay in 11:28.51.

The team of Vogt, Yoder, Koehn and Emily Friesen took fifth in the 4x100-meter relay in 51.95.

Shelby Clark took seventh in the javelin in 105-2.

Diana Cervantes took fifth in the hammer throw in 73-11, a school record.

Ferralez took seventh in the 3,200-meter run in 13:35.54.

For the Hesston boys, the team of Johnny Yang, Garrett Slater, Carter Funk and Jordyn Vogt placed fifth in the 4x800-meter relay in 9:10.35.

Yang took fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:21.05. Yang was seventh in the 1,600-meter run in 5:08.68, followed by Funk in eighth in 5:09.52. Funk was eighth in the 3,200-meter run in 11:32.51.

Kade Crittenden tied for sixth in the hammer throw in 95-5, a school record, followed by Chet Albin in eighth in 84-5. Albin took seventh in the shot put in 43-0 1/2.

Nicholas Arnold took eighth in the 110-meter high hurdles in 17.49.

Hesston competes at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Central Kansas Track League meet at Moundridge.

Andale Inv.

Thursday

Hesston results

no team scores

GIRLS

Pole vault — 18. Olivia Thompson 6-6.

Long jump — 14. Emily Friesen 14-11 1/4; 19. Shelby Clark 13-9 1/2.

Triple jump — 4. Emily Koehn 31-11 3/4; 16. Olivia Thompson 29-7 3/4.

Discus — 18. Diana Cervantes 76-10; 19. Shelby Clark 72-10.

Javelin — 7. Shelby Clark 105-2; 11. Olivia Thompson 90-7; 12. MacKenzie Koehn 85-4; 13. Harley Ferralez 82-5.

Shot put — 26. Diana Cervantes 24-7 3/4; 40. Cora Yoder 18-1.

Hammer throw — 5. Diana Cervantes 73-11; 8. Sydney Ronan 62-10; 12. MacKenzie Koehn 45-1.

100-m. dash — 11. Emily Friesen 13.86; 18. Emily Koehn 14.32; 19. Sydney Ronan 14.33; 42. Zionna Wilder 18.01.

200-m. dash — 2. Caryn Yoder 27.25.

400-m. dash — 1. Elise Kaiser 1:03.47.

1,600-m. run — 25. Danielle Barthelme 7:55.34.

3,200-m. run — 7. Harley Ferralez 13:35.54; 10. Danielle Barthelme 16:21.52.

100-m. hurdles — 13. Katie Hamilton 19.89.

4x100-m. relay — 5. Hesston A 51.95 (Marisa Vogt, Caryn Yoder, Emily Koehn, Emily Friesen).

4x400-m. relay — 2. Hesston A 4:22.84 (Marisa Vogt, Emily Koehn, Caryn Yoder, Elise Kaiser).

4x800-m. relay — 4. Hesston A 11:28.51 (Marisa Vogt, Harley Ferralez, Danielle Barthelme, Olivia Lais).

BOYS

Pole vault — 17. Will Bartel 8-6.

Long jump — 32. Garrett Slater 17-6.

Discus — 20. Cason Richardson 111-1; 36. Kyle Diller 92-2; 38. Jacob Martinez 91-5.

Javelin — 27. Cason Richardson 109-4; 29. Jacob Martinez 104-10.

Shot put — 7. Chet Albin 43-0 1/2; 22. Kade Crittenden 37-3; 29. Cason Richardson 35-7; 45. Kyle Diller 31-5.

Hammer throw — 6. Kade Crittenden 95-5; 8. Chet Albin 84-5; 14. Kyle Diller 52-6.

200-m. dash — 18. Nicholas Arnold 25.33; 57. Braden Esau 28.52.

400-m. dash — 20. Garrett Slater 59.62; 29. Braden Esau 1:01.08.

800-m. run — 3. Jordyn Vogt 2:18.19; 5. Johnny Yang 2:21.05.

1,600-m. run — 7. Johnny Yang 5:08.68; 8. Carter Funk 5:09.52; 26. Joey Kueker 5:28.92; 33. Will Bartel 5:59.54.

3,200-m. run — 8. Carter Funk 11:32.51; 13. Joey Kueker 12:05.86.

110-m. hurdles — 8. Nicholas Arnold 17.49.

4x400-m. relay — 12. Hesston A 4:02.80 (Garrett Slater, Braden Esau, Nicholas Arnold, Jordyn Vogt).

4x800-m. relay — 5. Hesston A 9:10.35 (Johnny Yang, Garrett Slater, Carter Funk, Jordyn Vogt).