About 80 women spent their Saturday quilting fidget quilts and enjoying each other's company for a fundraiser for people with Alzheimer's disease.

The event, which served as a fundraiser for three local Beta Sigma Phi chapters, took place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church.

Fidget quilts are small quilts meant for people with Alzheimer's. The quilts typically feature items such as zippers, buttons, bows, jewelry and elastic.

Shannon Nichol, chair of the fundraiser, said fidget quilts give people with Alzheimer's something to do.

"Especially if they are wheelchair bound, so they don't just sit and look around," Nichol said. "There are so many different aspects to the quilt, and we have some that are farm-related for men, some are patriotic for maybe veterans."

Committee member Judy Swanson said she hopes the quilts help evoke memories for some people.

"It has been one of the most rewarding service projects we have done in years," Swanson said.

Swanson said not only did Beta Sigma Phi members participate in the event, but church and community quilt groups also helped out.

Nichol said Beta Sigma Phi does a charity event every year, but the specific fundraiser varies.

Nichol had previously heard of fidget quilts and said after chapter members expressed wanting a more social event, the chapters decided to combine the charity event with a social event and make quilts.

With Beta Sigma Phi's theme this year being "A Quilt of Friendship," Nichol said the fundraiser seemed like the perfect fit.

Swanson said the first 12 quilts the chapters made will be donated to the Alzheimer's Unit at the VA Medical Center in Topeka.

By the end of the day, Swanson said they hoped to have 75 blankets total. The rest of the blankets are available for a donation.

Along with the quilting, a raffle and silent auction was also held during the fundraiser with items from Tap and Feed Shed in Hoyt and Purple Stone Concrete and Design.

People wanting to get a fidget quilt can call or text Shannon Nichol (785) 640-0227.