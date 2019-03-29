The Salina City Commission will hold an executive session with environmental counsel about anticipated mediation in a pending lawsuit between four local governments, including the city, and the federal government regarding soil pollution at the former Schilling Air Force Base. The executive session will take place at the end of a meeting that will begin 4 p.m. Monday in Room 107 of the City-County Building.

The commission will also consider a request for a permit to keep bees within the city of Salina and consider authorizing general obligation bonds. They commission will hear proclamations designating April 6 the “75th Anniversary of Altrusa International of Salina” and April as “Fair Housing Month.”