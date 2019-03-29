After 130 years, there’s still music ringing through the McPherson Opera House.

This week, the opera house is celebrating its history of restoration with another story of restoration — “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.”

Hutchinson-based StageDoor 43 Productions will present the classic as a fundraiser for the opera house.

“StageDoor 43 is underwriting the show, so 100 percent of proceeds from ticket sales go to the opera house,” said Kevin Samuelson, director of the show and artistic director of StageDoor 43 Productions. “That kicks off their 130th anniversary year, and it’s also the end of the 50th anniversary of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” It was released in April 1968. It’s kind of fun to participate in both of those.”

Diane Fallis, business director at the opera house, said the venue will announce a few other 130th celebration events this year. Fallis said fundraisers like “Chitty” are key to keeping the opera house going strong for another 130 years.

“More than one-third of the opera house’s operating budget is covered by donated funds, including income from fundraisers,” she said, “so activities such as this are crucial in helping the opera house meet its bottom line.”

Stepping into history

Just a few decades ago, the McPherson Opera House was crumbling into the street.

Today, the beautifully restored space continues its 130-year history of bringing live performances to McPherson.

McPherson Opera House at 221 S. Main St. in McPherson was built in 1888 by George Shaffer and opened in 1889. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972.

According to the register, the entire building was completed in mid-January 1889 at an approximate cost of $40,000.

At its grand opening on Jan. 28, the Modoc Club of Topeka presented an opera entitled “Chimes of Normandy.” The building’s 900 seats were filled, and the box office collected $900.

From April 1889 to December 1894, the McPherson county commission rented the building at an annual fee of $1,400 for use as county offices until the new county courthouse was completed. County officials used all three floors as offices, with the jail in the basement.

The venue attracted opera companies, vaudeville shows, lectures, symphonies and plays, Fallis said. Those appearing at the McPherson Opera House included William Jennings Bryan, William Allen White, opera singer Jussi Björling and the Trapp Family Singers.

In 1925, the opera house closed its doors, possibly because of low profits, fewer road shows because of competition from movies, or its poor condition and lack of fire escapes.

In 1929, the building reopened as a movie theater, the Empire. The initial response was so overwhelming that 200 people had to be turned away its May 8 opening night. However, competition from a rival theater proved too great, and the theater closed in July that same year.

In the 1930s it reopened as the Mac Theater, and later, the opera house was remodeled into apartments and business establishments.

In 1971, the building housed an antique shop and a jewelry store.

Restorations

In 1986, the McPherson Opera House Preservation Company formed to save the building from demolition and restore it for community use. Many residents at the time appreciated the history, but the derelict building looked beyond repair.

According to the opera house, the restoration of the building was an $8.5 million project, paid for by individual donors, foundations, government and private grants, as well as State and Federal Rehabilitation Tax Credits. McPherson voters also passed a 0.5 percent special-use sales tax for completion of the project.

The first public performance after the restoration was held Feb. 14, 2010. Tickets sold at the opera house now include a $4 preservation fee for the building's upkeep.

McPherson Opera House today

The auditorium today allows performers and patrons to take a step back in time.

The 488-seat theater once sat 900 people — the seats and aisles were much smaller then — on two balconies. The second balcony had no fixed seating, only risers.

The interior still features the accurate recreation of the decorative stencils created by notable Lindsborg artist G.N. Malm in 1913, as well as the restoration of the mural he painted above the proscenium arch.

The 24-foot by 24-foot stage has a half-inch rake per foot — the incline allowed patrons in the back rows to see performers standing at the back of the stage. Performers accustomed to modern, flat stages only need a moment to adjust to the rake.

The auditorium also has excellent natural acoustics, so voices carry across the space, although microphones are used as well. The venue has regular seasons, with notable performers ranging from Michael Martin Murphey to the Vienna Boys Choir.

In the basement is the Mary Anderson Arts Center, which features two classrooms, including a kiln and potter’s wheels. Other restored spaces include dressing rooms and green room; Grand Ballroom with prep kitchen, seating 90; Heritage Gallery in the Opera House Annex; CHS meeting room in the lower level, seating 50; Rose Morris meeting room in the lower level, seating 50; and retail and professional space.