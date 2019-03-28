LINDSBORG — The Orfeo Trio will perform at 7 p.m., April 5 at the Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery. The concert is a part of the Sandzén Gallery's 2018-19 chamber music series.

The Orfeo Trio was formed in 2012 in Wichita, where they began their career as the official Piano Trio of the Wichita State University College of Fine Arts School of Music. They have toured internationally, including performances in Malaysia, Thailand, and China.

All three members of the Orfeo Trio are active performers with considerable chamber music experience. Cellist Leonid Shukaev is a founding member of the St. Petersburg String Quartet, which was in existence for thirty years, and is presently a tenured associate professor at Wichita State University and principal cellist in the Wichita Symphony. Violinist Evgeny Zvonnikov, the youngest member of the Trio, was second violinist for four years in the St. Petersburg String Quartet and Associate Concertmaster of the Wichita Symphony Orchestra for five years. He teaches violin at Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas, plays second violinist in the Harrington String Quartet, and is concertmaster of the Wichita Grand Opera orchestra. Pianist Julie Bees is an active recitalist in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, and has appeared as soloist with orchestras in Hong Kong, Dallas, New York, Santa Barbara, Augusta, and Interlochen. She joined the piano faculty of Wichita State University in 1986.

The Sandzén Gallery is located at 401 N. First Street in Lindsborg. There is no charge for the concert, however, donations are appreciated. For further information, please call the Gallery at 785-227-2220 or email fineart@sandzen.org.