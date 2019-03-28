Streets and Utilities City Commissioner Larry Wiens announced on Monday at the city commission meeting that he will be running in the upcoming elections. He is seeking re-election for the same position that he was elected for in April of 2015.

“I’d like to announce this morning that I am running for reelection for City Commission for streets and utilities,” Wiens said. “It would be effective January of 2020, with the election to be held in November. I thought I’d make it official in the next day or two by going to the courthouse and paying my dues and signing my name.”