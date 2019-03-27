Wednesday

Mar 27, 2019 at 8:34 AM


 

Non-Injury Accident involving vehicles driven by Sue A. Cochran, 64, and Melinda K. Shipley-Beggs, 50.

Officers took a Courtesy Motor Vehicle Accident report in the 1700 blk E. 16th.

Officers took a Found Property report in the 900 blk E. 7th.

 